Major Restriction on F1 Teams Lifted Ahead of the 2025 Season
Formula 1 teams can now officially begin designing their 2026 cars following the January 1, 2025, lift of restrictions on wind tunnel and aerodynamic testing. These new regulations, aimed at introducing smaller cars with active aero, mark a significant overhaul of chassis designs. While teams had agreed to delay official work until this date, informal discussions and conceptual sketches had already been taking place.
The 2026 cars will feature an equal balance between internal combustion engines and electric power, reflecting the sport's push for sustainability. One big advantage for the teams in the new era of regulations is the increased freedom to optimize design choices, particularly in aerodynamics.
However, an immediate concern that now remains for F1 teams is to balance the development of the 2025 and the 2026 car. A realistic picture could emerge after the first few races of this season since that would help each team quantify resources based on whether it would need excessive inputs for 2025, or if those resources could be diverted to the 2026 car.
McLaren and Williams have embraced the increased flexibility in car design following recent updates to the regulations, which were developed collaboratively by the FIA and all F1 teams. Speaking about the updates, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said:
“With the recent release of the car geometry, especially from an aerodynamic point of view, basically two main things have been achieved: One is a much higher downforce level and the second one is more freedom.
“We welcome both. We welcome more freedom, I think this will give teams the possibility to just use their knowledge, use their methodologies, the knowledge that has been accrued over the years, even if with different regulations, is a way of creating some differentiation.
“So we’ve always been advocating this kind of approach and we welcome the fact that there will be more freedom.”
Williams team principal James Vowles expressed support for the idea, believing it would lead to diverse car concepts, which would ultimately benefit the sport. He added:
“We now have more freedom where you could see a different direction that you’re going in.
“So there’s more flow controlling devices in place, which lead to downforce, but differentiation between teams.
“What’s been really positive as well is there’s still some small areas of improvement around the diffuser.
“But again, what’s great to see is teams and the FIA working hand in hand in order to improve that, because every time you make a change like that, it has some consequences.
“But I think what you’re going to see now is instead of all teams working in the same few millimetres, there’ll be some different concepts. I personally think that is good for the sport.”