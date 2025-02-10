Mario Andretti Breaks Silence On Michael's Withdrawal From Cadillac F1 Project
Legendary racer Mario Andretti has spoken up about the recent decision made by his son, Michael Andretti, to step back from their joint effort to bring an American team into Formula 1. With the backing of GM's Cadillac, the Andretti team faced numerous challenges, from concerns about dilution fees to opposition from F1 management. Now, after Michael's withdrawal, an F1 entry has become a reality with Dan Towriss taking charge and Mario stepping into a director's role.
Formula One Management had shown hesitation regarding Andretti Global’s initial bid, largely due to the value the team would bring to the sport not matching or out-weighing the value they would gain from being in it.
Additional doubts about the potential team's long-term viability and fit with the ambitions of Formula 1 further complicated their entry. The contrasts between Andretti Global's customer team proposal and Cadillac's manufacturer-backed entry were crucial.
A shift occurred with the November 2024 acquisition of Andretti Global by TWG Global, owned by Mark Walter. This restructuring proved essential, refocusing the project under the Cadillac brand, appointing Dan Towriss as CEO, and thereby addressing Formula 1's concerns about operational stability. Michael Andretti, an experienced racer himself, took the decision to step aside.
During an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Mario Andretti explained:
"The aim was to get an American team on the grid, and we have achieved that.
"Michael is happy, even though he has withdrawn from the project.
"He simply said: 'If I'm the obstacle, then I'll clear the way.'
"Looking back, we could certainly have done a few things better. But I never look back, only forward. In the end, all that matters is whether you achieve the goal."
He added:
"Formula 1 can expect full commitment from a giant like General Motors. They have a lot of pride. Look at how they have expanded in GT racing and Sports Cars and how successful they are there.
"They don't do things by halves," he continued. "They are ambitious and have big goals. I am confident that they can achieve this.
"All the manufacturers involved in our sport are serious. Racing is a showcase for their products."
Cadillac's initial phase will see it using Ferrari engines and gearboxes until it can launch an in-house power unit by 2028. This allows Cadillac to leverage Ferrari's proven technology, ensuring competitive performance while they develop their setup.
As the project moves forward with Cadillac's anticipated entry in 2026, the motorsport world watches closely to see who the American team will choose as its drivers. There have been rumors surrounding American driver Colton Herta as well as speculation about former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.
