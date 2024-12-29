Martin Brundle Argues Lando Norris 'Underestimated' Max Verstappen In 2024
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle has argued that Lando Norris "underestimated" Max Verstappen during the 2024 season.
Lando Norris achieved his first race win of the season following McLaren's upgrade package at the Miami Grand Prix. This seemed to be a turning point for the Woking-based squad as it went from strength to strength in the remainder of the season and ultimately secured the Constructors' title.
Following his win in Miami, Norris appeared to gain momentum as he consistently challenged Max Verstappen. Despite his impressive performances, Verstappen celebrated his fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Speaking on Sky Sports F1, as quoted by Planet F1, earlier in the season, Brundle commented on the intense rivalry between the two drivers. He explained:
“In Austria, we saw they tripped over each other.
“Lando underestimated his mate Max as to how aggressive he would be in combat. I think he’s learned from that. He’s still on a slope like that in terms of learning.”
Despite these challenges, Brundle recognized Norris’s growth and improving race performance. He added:
“Winning races consistently — he’s just started to do that now.
“Leading from pole at the end of the first lap — he’s got that sorted out. And just the way he won in Holland, and the way he won in Singapore was just incredible. All those things will give him confidence.”
However, Brundle also raised important questions about the psychological aspect of Norris’s development, particularly how he might handle the mental rigors of competing for a world championship.
“If he gets near to winning the World Championship, whether it’s this year or next year: How’s his head? How strong is his head?
“Which we don’t know anything with anybody until that moment arrives.
“But it looks like he’s got the raw speed, anyway, when he gets there.”
