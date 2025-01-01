Martin Brundle Reflects On 'Very Lucky' Honor Of Receiving OBE in 2025 As Tributes Flood In
Sky Sports F1 presenter and former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the UK’s New Year’s Honours List, recognizing his contributions to motor racing and sports broadcasting. The Briton expressed humility and gratitude for the honor, describing himself as a "very lucky man" while appreciating the heartfelt wishes he received. Brundle has spent nearly three decades in broadcasting after his Formula 1 retirement in 1996.
Famous for his grid walks during Formula 1 race weekends where he interviews famous personalities, the 65-year-old motoring icon has been an important voice in the premier class of motorsport. Brundle took to social media to thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes. He wrote:
"Thank you for so many lovely messages, they mean as much to me as the OBE, which is a great deal to say the least. My eternal and sincere thanks to family, friends, motorsport and broadcasting teammates, and motorsport folk and fans, for the help and support since I first grass-tracked a Ford Anglia 53 years ago. It’s been a blast, I’m a very lucky man."
Brundle's former colleague and 1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill said he was the "proverbial Swan." He added:
“Well earned.
“Much deserved honour for the Bard of Kings Lynn. If anyone thinks talking is easy, I’ll challenge them to do what Martin has done for our sport.
“Like the proverbial Swan, he retains perfect posture when all around are flapping ducks. Happy New season Martin Brundle OBE.”
Brundle's Sky F1 colleague Karun Chandhok praised him hugely by calling him the "Adrian Newey of commentary." He said:
“Huge congratulations to Martin Brundle.
“I often describe him as the ‘Adrian Newey of commentary’ – worked through so many eras of the sport and always makes sure he’s absolutely at the forefront of knowledge, delivering 100 per cent every time.
“Been an honour and pleasure to learn from him.”
Brundle’s son, Alex Brundle, a former racing driver and now an F1 pundit, praised his father and highlighted his charity efforts with the Grand Prix Trust. He said:
“Congrats Snr, everyone sees the mic and the camera bit. But far fewer know about your motivated and continuous charitable efforts with Grand Prix Trust and more. Richly deserved dad.”
Brundle's recognition comes after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was honored with a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire). In addition, Brundle's former McLaren boss, Ron Dennis, was honored with a knighthood in the 2023 New Year’s Honours.