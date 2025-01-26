Martin Brundle Reveals Crucial Lewis Hamilton Timeline At Ferrari
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle has revealed the timeline within which Ferrari's new driver, Lewis Hamilton will have to get up to speed with his new team in the 2025 season. The seven-time world champion arrived at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters on 20 January, which followed his first track outing at the iconic Fiorano circuit in an old Ferrari F1 car two days later.
The Briton's highly anticipated move received a considerable response from the Tifosi, who had gathered outside Ferrari's base to see their new favorite driver. They also showered immense support on his debut track day in what seemed like the SF-23 from the 2023 season.
Given the 40-year-old's extensive experience in the premier class of motorsport, Ferrari is unlikely to spend much time acclimating him to the team's operations and its title contender. Hamilton is set to participate in another Testing of Previous Cars session in Barcelona next week, followed by a Pirelli test in early February, ahead of the official unveiling of Ferrari's 2025 car, Project 677.
Brundle believes that Hamilton will have the first two or three races of the season to make an early impact, especially with Ferrari anticipated to be one of the title favorites. When asked if Hamilton would be eager to make a powerful start, he told Sky F1, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“Yeah, he’s got to do that, he’s got to use his experience. There are no excuses at this level for anybody, even the rookies. But you might give the rookies half a season to get their act together, maximum.
“Somebody like Lewis, they will expect him within two or three races to have aced the people around him and the car, to be honest. So never underestimate Lewis Hamilton.”
Given Ferrari's impressive pace toward the end of last year, nearly overtaking Constructors' Championship winner McLaren, the team is anticipated to deliver a strong performance this season. Brundle added:
“Ferrari are very confident.
“At the moment, the feeling is Ferrari might have improved the car a little bit more than say McLaren or others.
“We know McLaren are confident in their data as well of what their new car looks like.
“It should be one of the greatest seasons in Formula 1 history. It should be so close, and whoever wins, it will win a great championship.
“But until we see the cars on track, and probably not until the Saturday of Melbourne, the first race where they’re low fuel, flat-out, maximum power, giving it everything, fresh tyres, will we truly know the pace of who’s just aced it. And then, as you know it’s who could who’s still fast, 30 laps, 50, 60, laps into a Grand Prix.
“So let’s wait and see. I think it’s very brave to write anybody off or write anybody into a championship-winning position.”