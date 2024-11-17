Martin Brundle Shares Heartfelt Message After Former Champion Confirms Sky Sports F1 Exit
Former F1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 commentator and presenter Martin Brundle has shared a heartfelt message to Damon Hill who has confirmed he is leaving the broadcaster after 13 years. Brundle, who shares a history both on and off the track with Hill, took to social media to honor the former World Champion and their shared experiences over the years.
Hill confirmed the news yesterday, posting:
"Its been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end. I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges."
Brundle responded:
"Damon I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of both racing against you and commentating on you in F1, working alongside you on SkyF1, and decades of friendship. It’s been a blast, with much more to come. MB."
Hill responded to Brundle, writing:
"That's jolly decent of you old chap! Thanks for the privilege of seeing the master at his work for the last 13 yrs. Like the proverbial Swan, no one can see all the paddling you do to make it look so easy. "
Hill’s tenure at Sky Sports consisted not just of providing analytical insight from his storied racing career but also engaging viewers with his personal anecdotes and deep understanding of the sport’s intricacies. He joined Sky Sports after a celebrated Formula 1 career, during which he emerged as the 1996 World Champion driving for Williams. Hill's F1 career spanned from 1992 to 1999, competing for teams such as Williams, Arrows, and Jordan, and is particularly remembered for his fierce rivalry with Michael Schumacher.
Brundle has been joined by other Sky Sports F1 presenters with messages to Hill. Lead commentator David Croft commented:
"Gonna miss you Champ, has it really been 13 years?!!! Where has the time gone? Feels like only yesterday we were in Melbourne for that first race. So much fun on the road with you x"
Bernie Collins also sent her well wishes to the former F1 champion, writing:
"I will personally miss Damon Hill immensely! I’ve loved working with you over these past 2 seasons. Thank you for all the support. See you soon!"
Presenter Natalie Pinkham wrote:
"You are one of a kind Champ. What a privilege it has been working with you. Countless great memories with lots of laughs. I promise to work on my short game so you still want to hang out with me."