Mattia Binotto Blocked By Ferrari To Re-Enter F1 Until 2024 After Resignation

It has been revealed that former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has been placed on garden-leave for 12 months to stop him from joining another F1 team until at least 2024.

It was announced shortly after the 2022 season came to a close that Binotto would be stepping down from his team principal role in Ferrari at the end of the year after being in the role for four years, and the company since the mid 1990s.

Binotto started out in the engine department with Ferrari in 1995 and worked his way up the ranks. He was promoted to head of the engine department in 2013 and then again in 2016 to chief technical officer (CTO). In 2019, he became the team principal whilst continuing to be the CTO.

The Italian team principal's exit from the team was not too much of a shock to the F1 world after rumours had been floating around for a few months. The team started the year off strong however they struggled with car issues and many strategical errors towards the end of the year. On top of this, there was also a lot of speculation over whether there might be some friction between Binotto and Charles Leclerc, however, nothing was confirmed.

In a report from Formu1a.uno, the team have placed Binotto on garden leave for twelve months instead of the usual six, which will stop him moving teams until at least the 2024 season.

Replacing Binotto is Frederic Vasseur who has made the move from Alfa Romeo.

Nothing has been confirmed yet over where Binotto might go next, although Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has confirmed he will not be joining the Brackley or Brixworth teams.

One possibility for Binotto could be Audi who are joining the grid in 2026 in partnership with Sauber.