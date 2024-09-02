Mattia Binotto Hints at Sauber’s 2025 Driver Options Amid Team Overhaul
Sauber's struggles on track in 2024 have been evident, with their status as a back marker team becoming increasingly solidified. Despite this, the team's focus seems to have shifted towards long-term development, with significant changes happening away from the circuit. In one of his first public appearances as the new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mattia Binotto discussed potential drivers for the 2025 season, signaling the team's intention to make strategic moves for the future.
Valtteri Bottas and Gabriel Bortoleto have emerged as strong contenders for a Sauber seat in 2025. Bortoleto, in particular, has bolstered his candidacy with a recent victory in Formula 2 at Monza. Mattia Binotto, Sauber's CTO, views Bortoleto as a driver with immense potential, making him a key figure in the team's considerations for the future.
Binotto has also highlighted Theo Pourchaire, the team's current reserve driver, as a potential contender. Binotto emphasized that Pourchaire, already part of the Sauber family, is very much on their radar, alongside Gabriel Bortoleto, who continues to impress in Formula 2.
“Certainly, we are looking to what he is doing – as we are looking to many others. I don’t see that as the only name in which we are focusing our attention," Binotto added. “So there are many names on the list, great potential, great expertise, great experience."
"Again… you need to judge what’s most important for us in the short, medium and long term," Binotto said. "A clear, clear plan, which today I do not have really an answer for.”
Sauber is navigating a crucial transitional phase ahead of its rebranding as the Audi F1 Team in 2026. Recent leadership changes, including the appointments of Mattia Binotto as CTO and Jonathan Wheatley as team principal, reflect the team's strategic overhaul.
Deciding on Nico Hulkenberg’s teammate for 2025 is a complex process that may take time. Binotto has emphasized the need to weigh various factors, such as whether to prioritize youthful talent or the experience that someone like Valtteri Bottas brings. Bottas, with his proven track record, especially during Sauber's competitive stint in early 2022, offers a level of continuity that could be valuable during this period of transition.
Binotto may lean towards signing a young driver for Sauber in 2025, considering the team's current struggles and the relatively low risk of experimenting with a rookie. Gabriel Bortoleto's potential is becoming increasingly evident, especially with his strong performances in F2. Theo Pourchaire, also a contender, remains in the mix despite currently being on the sidelines after losing his IndyCar seat. Sauber's lack of competitiveness this season makes it difficult for Valtteri Bottas to achieve the results that could secure his spot, leaving Bortoleto's F2 success as a potentially decisive factor in Binotto's decision.