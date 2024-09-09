Mattia Binotto Speaks Out On Audi Signing - 'Didn't Accept Any Compromises'
Sauber's new CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto revealed that he responded to Audi's offer in just two days without making compromises. The German automaker will conclude its takeover of the Sauber F1 team by 2026, and Binotto's hiring is the first big step in setting the team's structural foundation.
The former Ferrari team principal reported to his new role after Formula 1's return from the summer break at Zandvoort. His role with the Maranello outfit came to an end in 2022 following an unsuccessful bid for the championship. Despite the time away from the premier class of motorsport, the Swiss team boss replaced Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann at Sauber/Audi.
With a gap of around two years, Binotto revealed how the long break came across as challenging after a lengthy and happening career in Formula 1. Revealing the urgency with which he responded to Audi, he told the media:
“I think it’s not an easy one, because after 30 years, you may dream of finally having some holidays.
“You may dream of having some days off, to visit and stay with your family, which have been great times I have to say, and very useful.
“But to stop suddenly, after 28 years, you are always at 100 per cent, 120 per cent, 24/7. It’s hard.
“I was already back home watching all the sessions, analysing my data, trying to understand what was going on, reading newspapers, reading what journalists were writing.
“Just imagine how bad it can be, doing my own assessment!
“So no, it was hard, but I have passions. I think I didn’t accept any compromises, also in terms of offers I received, because I was really waiting for the project, which, when it came, we signed in two days, showing the big commitment to it.”
The 54-year-old team boss added that he signed with Audi because of the enormous challenge the dual role brought along. With less than eighteen months to go before Audi begins to compete on the F1 grid, Binotto has a lot to get done with not much time in hand. He continued:
“I have a benchmark in mind.
“I think that will certainly help the project.
“‘What should we do? Then it’s a matter of, ‘how can we do it as fast as possible?’
“Today, I see the benchmark is clear. We are setting our priorities because you can’t do it all in one.
“It’s several years and as well, based on my experience, I was lucky to join Ferrari in 1995 and was part of that great period.
“But I saw the process and took time as well 30 years ago, by employing very young people, creating foundations, having senior skill people as well in the team, creating the team spirit, the mindset of a winning team, improving.
“So there is so much, which is fascinating, which I love. I was looking for a big challenge and I signed because the challenge is even bigger than the one that I was expecting.”