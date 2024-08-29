Max Verstappen Addresses Adrian Newey Exit Questions Amid Red Bull RB20 Struggles
Red Bull Racing's star driver Max Verstappen has addressed questions about the impact of Adrian Newey's exit on the team.
Newey, celebrated for his pivotal role in Red Bull's engineering triumphs, has left a void that coincides with a noticeable dip in the team's performance.
Since Verstappen's last triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix in June, there have been visible struggles with the RB20's handling, sparking debates about the impact of Newey's exit. The Dutch driver, however, refutes direct connections between these departures and the on-track difficulties. The three-time champion commented to the media ahead of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, as quoted by GP Blog:
"Normally not. Since that it was announced that he was leaving, it's been more difficult. But it shouldn't matter if someone is leaving on the spot that immediately the performance drops because the car has always been the same. Normally not."
Verstappen shared that while his interactions with Newey have become less frequent, their rapport remains unbroken.
"Well, I mean the last few weeks not so much, but yeah, of course he has moved office as well at the factory, but whenever I do see him, we have a good relationship so that's never been a problem."
In terms of dealing with the RB20's technical snags, Verstappen clarified that he refrains from consulting Newey, respecting the boundaries of his former role.
"No, and I think it would also be a bit unfair to do that."
2024 F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 295 points
2. Lando Norris - 225 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points
7. Sergio Perez - 139 points
8. George Russell - 122 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. Red Bull- 434 points
2. McLaren - 404 points
3. Ferrari - 370 points
4. Mercedes - 276 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points