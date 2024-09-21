Max Verstappen Addresses 'Ridiculous' FIA Punishment - 'Not The Right Way Forward In Our Sport'
Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has finally addresses the punishment handed to him by the FIA after his use of inappropriate language during the Drivers' Press Conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
After his error during the press conference, the FIA handed Verstappen a punishment of an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest."
Now, speaking to the media following Qualifying, Verstappen has addressed this, stating:
"I find it, of course, ridiculous what happens. So why should I then give full answers?" he said.
"Because I might... It's very easily, apparently you get a fine, or you get some sort of penalties.
"I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice and I mean, we can do the interviews also somewhere else, if you need some answers to the questions asked.
"They want to set the precedent, and people got warnings or a little fine.
"Now with me, they wanted to set an even bigger example, I guess. Which for me is a bit weird, of course.
"Because I didn't swear at anyone particularly, I just said one thing about my car. But it's in the code, so they have to follow the book.
"I don't want to blame this on the stewards, because I actually had a really good chat with them. They just have to follow the code, you know, and the book.
"I think they're quite understanding, but it's difficult for them as well.
"I think what I said wasn't that bad. And, of course, I get if you aim it at someone I think that's bad.
"Of course emotions can run high, but that's still not okay. I understand that, but I felt like it was quite ridiculous what was given to me."
The incident did not leave Verstappen isolated. Fellow F1 drivers, including Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, expressed their support during the press conference. Norris commented:
"I think it's pretty unfair."
Whereas, seven-time champion Hamilton explained:
"It's a bit of a joke, mistakes are made. I certainly won't be doing it and I hope Max doesn't."
This has come after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem asked for a clampdown of the rules surrounding inappropriate behavior during F1 broadcasts. He commented:
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."
Ben Sulayem added:
“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”