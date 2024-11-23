Max Verstappen Admits Red Bull 'Threw Away' Two Races After Las Vegas Disaster
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has admitted that Red Bull's decision not to develop a low-downforce rear wing in 2024 due to cost-cap concerns has been impacting his performance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Red Bull is using a trimmed version of its existing rear wing, but Verstappen reckons it isn't as effective as a proper purpose-built low-downforce setup.
Meanwhile, rival teams have brought track-specific rear wings to Las Vegas, leaving Verstappen at a significant disadvantage. This stems from Red Bull's strategic development choices since the introduction of the ground effect era, as the team did not foresee a need to prioritize such extreme low-downforce solutions.
As a result of this compromise, Red Bull faces a disadvantage not only in Las Vegas but also at circuits like Monza, where Verstappen finished sixth. Following FP1 and FP2 in Las Vegas, rumors circulated that Red Bull had forgotten to bring a low-downforce wing. However, team principal Christian Horner clarified that the team simply does not have one.
This decision has not sat well with the three-time world champion, who believes it may now be too late to develop the crucial component with only one year remaining before Formula 1's new era begins. Speaking to the media, Verstappen said:
“We opted to not make [a low drag rear wing].
“We don’t have one. So this is already from 2022. I think we just never thought that we would run it that low.
“And then with the budget cap, you choose your priorities and we shifted that.
“Would I have liked to have a lower downforce wing? Yeah, for sure. Or at least a different shape. A more efficient shape.
“But it’s something that we’ll look at. But on the other hand, there’s only one more year left with these rules.
“And I don’t know if it makes sense. But for me at least, it feels a bit like we throw away two race weekends like this.”
Qualifying fifth for the race on the Strip, Verstappen is confident of keeping the McLarens behind him at bay but admitted that it would be challenging to catch both Ferraris in front of him, including Mercedes' George Russell who starts in pole position. He said:
“Well, hopefully of course I can fight with an Alpine.
“I don’t think at the moment I can fight with Ferrari or Mercedes. They’re too quick.
“And of course Lewis is starting P10, so he will move forward.
“And with McLaren, I don’t know. Both of us were struggling a bit in the long run.
“But they made some changes, we made some changes. So we have to wait and see how that will go.”
He added:
“It’s nice today.
“But it’s more important tomorrow.”
To secure his fourth championship in Las Vegas, Verstappen must maintain a 60-point lead over Lando Norris in the Drivers' Standings. He can clinch the title by finishing ahead of Norris, or if both fail to score. Even if Verstappen finishes behind Norris, he can still win the crown as long as the McLaren driver doesn’t outscore him by more than two points.