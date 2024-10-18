Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez Address Red Bull's Front Bib Controversy
Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have opened up about the latest controversy that has Red Bull under the FIA's scanner for using an adjustable front bib ride height device on its RB20 F1 car to potentially alter the performance while parked in parc ferme. Both drivers have denied that the ride height was being adjusted before the race following the qualifying session, which is a breach of the technical regulations.
While there was much speculation on Thursday about the identity of an anonymous team that was under FIA scrutiny for having a device that could alter the ride height by adjusting the front bib, it eventually came to be known that the team in question was Red Bull.
According to Autosport, although the use of such a system is common, it becomes illegal if adjustments are made once parc ferme conditions are in effect, starting after qualifying and lasting until the race, including sprint sessions.
Acknowledging the existence of a ride height-altering device on its title contender, Red Bull said in a statement:
“Yes, it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run.
“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”
While Red Bull's statements suggest that the car must be taken apart in order to use the device to alter its ride height, Perez added his input on the controversy. He said at the Circuit of the Americas on Thursday:
"There has been nothing that we were doing”.
He added:
“We never actually talked about it.“
"It was impossible.
“If anything, for example, I remember here that last year it was a sprint event, so we ended up with the ride height [close to] the moon.
“It was completely out of it because we were concerned about something like what happened to Mercedes [and Ferrari, being disqualified for excessive underfloor plank wear] that could happen to us.” [sic]
Asked if he and his teammate knew about the part's existence, Perez said:
“I knew it existed but it was not available to us [to be used].”
He added:
“I think it is down to the FIA to draw a line whether it is legal or illegal.
“They are the ones who control the sport so at the end of the day it is up to them to decide.”
Verstappen initially thought the controversy involved another team. He explained:
“It is open source, right?
“Everyone can see it. For us it was just an easy tool when the parts were off. It was to adjust, but once the whole car is built together you cannot touch it. So for us it doesn’t change.
“When I read it [the story], I was thinking about other teams doing it and then I found out it was related to our team, and we never even mentioned it in the briefing.”