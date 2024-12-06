Max Verstappen Breaks Silence On Baby News At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - 'Bonus Dad'
Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, has shared exciting personal news. As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix approaches, a race marking the culmination of an intense 2024 Formula 1 season, Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have revealed they are expecting their first child together. The Dutchman has now broken his silence as he was questioned at the track about his amazing news.
This news comes amidst Verstappen's remarkable achievements in his professional career, where he's not only bolstered his legendary status by securing another championship in Las Vegas, but also will continue to fight for more with the Milton Keynes outfit extending his contract through 2028.
Admitting he's already a 'bonus dad' to Piquet's daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, Verstappen shared his joy as he entered the track when he was asked if he was looking forward to being a dad:
"Of course I'm already kind of a 'bonus dad.' But I'm still very excited!"
Verstappen's relationship with Kelly Piquet began in 2020, intertwining two iconic motorsport legacies—Piquet being the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet.
Verstappen has continued to expand his impressive record in Formula 1. 2023 saw him achieve several monumental milestones, including the most wins in a season and a record number of consecutive victories. His win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which secured his fourth world title, reinforced his position as one of the sport's elite. He's now a part of an exclusive club of multiple world champions, alongside names like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Lewis Hamilton.
As the Dutchman preps for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his career has not been without its challenges. The rivalry with George Russell is a key point of tension, rooted in a controversial incident during the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying round. Verstappen was penalized for obstructing Russell—a decision that ignited a feud between the two drivers:
"I still can’t believe that someone can be like that in a stewards’ room. For me, that was so unacceptable, because I mean, we’re all racing drivers." He continued, "No regrets at all, because I meant everything I said. And it’s still the same."
The friction continued with Russell describing Verstappen as a "bully," adding, "Now he has made it personal and people need to stand up to a bully like this." He also criticized Verstappen for responding with "unnecessary anger and borderline violence" when situations don’t favor him, calling for him to be a better role model for the sport.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, closing this year’s season of racing, is not just a capstone for Verstappen but carries substantial weight for the Constructors' Championship. McLaren and Ferrari are locked in a heated battle for the Constructor's Standings.