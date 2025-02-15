Max Verstappen Buys $58 Million Private Jet – This Is What We Know
Max Verstappen, the four-time champion, has recently made headlines with his latest purchase, a $58 million private jet. This new acquisition is a Dassault Falcon 8X, a high-performance jet that promises more extended travel capabilities without needing to stop for refueling, perfect for Verstappen's hectic global schedule.
During a test flight, the jet stirred some lighthearted banter with Dutch air traffic control at the airports in Maastricht and Eindhoven. They jokingly asked, "Is this as fast as his car?" to which the pilot humorously replied... "A little bit faster."
The Dassault Falcon 8X, valued at around $58 million, is known for having plenty of tech and longer range, making it a well-suited choice for global business travelers like Verstappen. This new jet allows Max to travel to various race locations with less hassle, perfect for a Formula 1 driver who is constantly moving across continents.
It’s quite a step up from his previous aircraft, the Falcon 900EX, with the 8X boasting more efficient fuel consumption, - said to be 15% more economical - thereby cutting down on operating expenses. The Falcon 8X model can travel up to 11,945 km on a single tank, allowing for non-stop flights between continents.
More News: Max Verstappen Unveils Stunning 2025 Helmet with Brand-New Design
After completing its initial test travel from Maastricht to Eindhoven, the Falcon 8X took to the skies once more, heading towards Cannes, France, near Verstappen’s home base of Monaco. The jet’s registration is PH-UTL, echoing Max Verstappen's slogan “Unleash the Lion,” further represented by an orange lion painted on the tail of the aircraft.
This private jet is not Verstappen’s only luxury purchase in recent times. Sometime around the New Year, Max took delivery of a new yacht in Italy. These acquisitions illustrate the driver’s thriving career and financial success following his numerous Grand Prix wins and consecutive world titles.
The Dutchman has solidified his status in Formula 1, both through his seemingly endless winning streak and his growing influence outside of the sport. With an estimated net worth of around $200 million, his wealth is augmented by earnings from Red Bull, performance bonuses, and various endorsements.
More News: Red Bull Reveals Intention To Fight For The 2025 Championship Despite Regulation Overhaul In 2026
Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer behind the Falcon 8X, has a rich history of producing top-tier aircraft since its founding in 1929. Known for innovation, Dassault’s line of business jets, including the Falcon 8X, represents the pinnacle of luxury travel. The model’s spacious cabin is customizable, offering private suites, lounge areas, and advanced noise reduction technology, ensuring the best comfort money can buy.
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.