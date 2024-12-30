Max Verstappen Calls For F1 Academy Change - 'Need To Race Against Males'
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen feels that the structure for the all-female racing series F1 Academy should change. The Dutch driver believes the series may not be the best way to prepare women for competing at the top levels of motorsport. He suggests that women should compete against men to gain the experience needed for F1.
The current setup, according to Verstappen, does not provide the right environment for skill development necessary for F1 racing, as the all-female series does not reflect the realities of Formula 1 competition.
The F1 Academy was launched in 2023 with the aim of developing young female drivers aged 16 to 25. It provides them a platform to foster their talent and get exposure in the world of motorsport. The series uses identical cars to ensure a level playing field among competitors.
In 2024, F1 teams increased their involvement in the Academy by backing one or more drivers and the series took place on race weekends alongside the main F1 events to elevate the profile of the female competitors. However, despite these efforts, the Academy has faced criticism, including doubts about whether it effectively bridges the gap to higher levels of competition such as Formula 3, Formula 2, and eventually Formula 1.
Verstappen's observations are grounded in the belief that the slower, less competitive cars of the F1 Academy do not offer the proper training ground for progression to top-tier motorsport. He highlights that the disparity between the performance of the Academy's cars and those in series such as Formula 4 presents a significant hurdle. This makes transitioning to faster, more challenging cars difficult for drivers aspiring to reach higher levels.
Verstappen explained to Sportskeeda, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I believe personally that they have to race anyone, not just females. If you want a fair comparison, they need to race against males, because that's what they will do in F1 as well.
"If you want to achieve the top, you need to raise the top."
Susie Wolff, director of the F1 Academy, has been pivotal in its development. Speaking about the series, Wolff explained to Formula 1 earlier in the year:
“I always like to think of this as my year one really, and I say that with a lot of enthusiasm, but also knowing that I've got to prove that the concept was right,” Wolff says “I'm hugely proud of what we've achieved at this point. It's still just the beginning, I think there's a lot more we can do, but I can already see the positive impact we're having and that's something which is reassuring to know that we're on the right path.
“Obviously having the F1 teams on board and their supporting drivers is also a big foundation of hopefully our mid-to-long term success. It was clear for me that two things had to happen - racing with F1 and having F1 teams onboard and that we managed to achieve. Now we need to prove that we have a platform that can deliver ROI but also be impactful.
“When I took on this role, I very much said ‘don't view this as a woman running a thing for women’. It had to be something that the whole sport got behind and I have to really give credit to the F1 teams because they jumped on board with the idea.
“For me, it’s a hugely proud moment that the 10 F1 teams for the first time in the history of the sport united in joining something and gave their liveries to something outside of their own race cars. So, I think the whole F1 Academy team can be proud of that and now we need to deliver.”