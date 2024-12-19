Max Verstappen Calls Out FIA After Serving Swearing Penalty - 'Punished Like A Toddler'
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has called out the FIA for a one-day community service penalty he served in Rwanda's capital city, Kigali, for swearing in a press conference, pointing out that he was "punished like a toddler." He claimed that it is this side of Formula 1 he did not like and questioned, "What are we doing in this sport?" Verstappen's remarks came shortly after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem commended him for his enthusiasm for inspiring young talent.
During the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen caused a stir with an expletive-laden comment about his RB20 F1 car. The incident followed Ben Sulayem’s call for drivers to avoid profanity on camera, highlighting the sport’s wide-ranging audience, including children. Verstappen’s remarks resulted in a one-day community service penalty, the details of which were revealed after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale.
In his visit to Kigali for the FIA Awards Ceremony held on December 13, Verstappen served the penalty by actively engaging in a grassroots motorsport development initiative. The program, organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club, aims to enhance accessibility and foster greater opportunities within the sport.
While Verstappen received praise from Ben Sulayem for willingly serving his penalty and inspiring young talent, the Red Bull driver also expressed enthusiasm about the future of motorsport development in Africa. However, he has since criticized the governing body for penalizing him over swearing, which he dismissed casually, remarking, "It got out quickly." The four-time world champion compares his penalty to the way a toddler is punished at school. Speaking to Viaplay, as reported by RacingNews365, he said:
"That’s something I don’t like about F1.
"Of course, I understand that you can’t curse in a press conference, but it was language; it got out quickly.
“We all grew up like this, the people sat there as well. And certain people are saying: ‘My five-year-old grandchild is also watching this’. When I was 5 years old, I also sat between adults cursing. My parents didn’t curse at me, of course."
He added:
"But what do you think I said at school? You’ll always have that.
"If it is not said to me there, it’ll be used at school.
"You want to act tough as a child towards others. It’s a part of it. Of course, you have to watch your language, but to be punished like a toddler has me wondering, what are we doing in this sport?"