Max Verstappen Caught Driving an Aston Martin Amid Rumors of Team Change
It seems that speculation around Max Verstappen and his possible move to the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was partly correct as he takes to the track in a GT3 car from the brand.
Recently, rumors suggested Verstappen was considering a switch from his current team, Red Bull Racing, to Aston Martin. However, the reigning champion quickly clarified the nature of his discussions with Aston Martin, noting that they were centered on a different project rather than a Formula 1 seat change. His focus is on a GT3 project rather than taking a spot on Aston Martin's Formula 1 team for now.
Verstappen, who is under contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2028 season, has little reason to consider leaving one of the top teams in Formula 1 right now. Despite a challenging 2024 season that included a ten-race winless streak, he managed to secure his fourth consecutive world championship title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. While he couldn't save what was left of his team's championship hopes, he maintained his dominance over the grid.
The rumors around Aston Martin stem from their recent attempts to push themselves to the top of the grid after substantial investments from owner Lawrence Stroll. The team has made several big moves, including hiring legendary car designer Adrian Newey and opening a new, state of the art wind tunnel.
In addition, they have established a technical partnership with Honda, which will begin in the 2026 season. Aston Martin's actions have sparked a lot of interest and the rumors regarding their attempt to lure Verstappen away from Red Bull seem to fit into their ambitious expansion plans, albeit with a ridiculous price tag attached to it.
According to reports at the time, Aston Martin was preparing a $1 billion package to bring the Dutch champion on board, but this story was quickly refuted by the team. Verstappen himself laughed off the billion-dollar speculation, confirming that any contact with Aston Martin was merely regarding the GT3 project and nothing more.
As previously reported by F1 on SI, the driver said the following on the rumors:
"It's a lot of money. Honestly, when I read that it was the first time that I saw something like that.
"The only contact that I had with them was about GT3 for this year.
"That's it. There's not much to say really because there isn't anything."
He clarified:
“It’s not me personally driving, but I’m starting my own team for this year with the drivers, so, of course, some things need to be in place.”
Verstappen's GT3 project appears to be his focus over leaving Red Bull - an idea he has repeatedly denied to be considering. He was recently spotted driving an Aston Martin GT3 at Circuit Paul Ricard in France. The car he drove featured Verstappen.com Racing livery, proving his personal brand's involvement. Verstappen plans to launch his own GT3 team with selected drivers this year, marking his first step into motorsport ownership outside of Formula 1.
The driver lineup for Verstappen’s GT3 project is yet to be finalized. However, there are a couple of names that have been discussed. Thierry Vermeulen, a close friend of Verstappen and son of his manager, is a potential driver. Vermeulen has previous experience racing with Verstappen.com Racing. Another strong candidate is Chris Lulham from Team Redline.
While the concept of Verstappen leaving Red Bull for Aston Martin has been based more on speculation than reality, Aston Martin does offer an impressive package, especially if Red Bull fails to improve this season.
