Max Verstappen Challenged By NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson - 'I Would Beat Him In Everything Else'
2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson has staked his claim as a more versatile driver than Formula 1's three-time champion, Max Verstappen. Confidently speaking with FloRacing, via Newsweek F1, Larson did not mince words about his performance across various motorsport disciplines, stating emphatically, "I know in my mind I am better than him [Max Verstappen] as an all-around driver."
Larson candidly discussed the highly specialized nature of Formula 1 racing, acknowledging the daunting challenge of tracks such as Monaco. Yet, he was quick to express a bold opinion, comparing himself with the reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen:
"There's probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I'd have a better shot doing what he does than him doing what I do just because of the car element.
"That's what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I'm better than him."
He explicitly doubted Verstappen's ability to switch gears to NASCAR's hallmark events, stating:
"There's no way Verstappen can get into a Sprint Car and win the Knoxville Nationals. There's no way he can go win the Chili Bowl. There's no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol."
Adding to the intrigue, Larson also touched on the debated topic of motorsports' potential inclusion in the Olympics, particularly with an eye on the Brisbane 2032 games. He shared his mixed feelings about the plausibility and desirability of this idea, citing the integral role of machinery in motorsports which, in his view, detracts from the pure athleticism celebrated in the Olympics.
"I just don't foresee it being in the Olympics; racing being in the Olympics because they are solely 100% about the athlete... Even if you had two cars sitting right here and if you said they are identical, they are not identical. That's why I don't think racing will be in the Olympics.
"But I also want it to be in the Olympics because I would go do it. I'd love the opportunity to do that and maybe I'd have a different opinion if I had the opportunity to do that.
"Right now, I don't know. I just don't think it could be an Olympic sport.
Whether Larson's claims hold water may remain a matter of speculation unless the two champions ever cross paths outside Verstappen's familiar F1 circuits. For fans dreaming of such a crossover, Larson's stance offers a tantalizing glimpse into what could be.
"But I'd love the opportunity to go for an Olympic gold medal, or hell, any medal racing against Max Verstappen or guys from different countries and all that," he continued.
"That'd be pretty awesome."