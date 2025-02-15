Max Verstappen Climbs Highest-Paid Sportsman List with Substantial 2024 Earnings Revealed
Max Verstappen has been confirmed to be the highest-earning Formula 1 driver for the year 2024, securing a remarkable position on the list of global sportsmen.
According to the Sportico list, Verstappen's total earnings amounted to $76 million. This achievement places him 18th worldwide, nestled comfortably between golfer Rory McIlroy and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. Compared to the previous year, Verstappen has risen in ranking, having climbed from 22nd on Forbes’ list of top-paid athletes, demonstrating a steady increase in his financial gains as he further cements his place in the sport as one of the best.
Lewis Hamilton is the only other athlete to make the top 100, occupying the 22nd spot with an estimated income of $60 million. The earnings of athletes, including Verstappen, consist not only of their salaries but also includes bonuses, prize money, and sponsorship deals. Collectively, the top 100 highest-paid athletes worldwide amassed earnings of approximately six billion euros in 2024.
Dicing into the earnings breakdown further compares Verstappen’s income with those of his peers. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with a substantial $260 million, followed by figures like NBA star Stephen Curry and boxing champion Tyson Fury, highlighting the diverse range of sports represented. The major chunk of Verstappen's $76 million comes from $70 million in salary and prize winnings, with an additional $6 million sourced from endorsements.
Looking at the broader results reveals the gap in earnings between athletes from different sports categories. Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering earnings of $260 million, partly derived from $215 million in salary and winnings, dwarfs Verstappen's totals. High-profile players like Lionel Messi and LeBron James also boast significant earnings, proving the financial disparity within different sports. Despite being one of the top F1 drivers, there remains a noticeable gap in earnings compared to global sports superstars like Ronaldo.
The financial prosperity that Verstappen enjoys today proves not only the impressive feats of his racing, but also a tangible influence on motorsport's representation in worldwide revenue metrics — setting the stage for his potential climb further up the global rankings in the forthcoming years. And after his recent purchases of a yacht and a new private jet, it's safe to say he's enjoying his success.
