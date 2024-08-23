Max Verstappen Confronts F1 Asymmetric Braking Ban And Red Bull Allegations
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has clarified that the team had no role to play in the recent asymmetric braking ban announced by the FIA. The clarification comes after rumors hinted at this after the Milton Keynes squad's recent drop in pace, suggesting that the governing body took action after Red Bull allegedly used the system.
In an update to the technical regulations on July 31, the FIA added a clause to an existing regulation to improve clarity and fill potential loopholes, ensuring that the rules are well-defined as Formula 1 prepares to enter a new era of regulations in 2026.
The rule has been in place to prevent teams from using asymmetrical braking systems that apply more brake pressure on one side of the car, influencing directional balance and helping the car turn under braking. Article 11.1.2 of F1's Technical Regulations states the following:
"The brake system must be designed so that within each circuit, the forces applied to the brake pads are the same magnitude and act as opposing pairs on a given brake disc."
An additional clause was added as part of the recent modification. It states:
"Any system or mechanism which can produce systematically or intentionally, asymmetric braking torques for a given axle is forbidden."
In the past, F1 teams have used brake steer devices, incorporating an extra brake pedal to apply braking force to just one side of the car. FIA sources informed Motorsport.com that the current regulation was established to prevent teams from utilizing 'brake steer' to manipulate the car's direction during race weekends. The rule explicitly prohibits braking systems on the front or rear axles that generate asymmetric braking torques, which would brake one wheel more than the other based on the driver’s intended steering direction.
The rumor surrounding Red Bull suggested that the team’s performance had dropped since the Miami Grand Prix, due to the team abandoning a braking system allegedly linked to a regulatory breach. Consequently, Verstappen was questioned at the Dutch GP press conference on Thursday about whether the team is using an asymmetrical braking system this season. He said in a few words:
“Not at all, no."
Red Bull's situation is further complicated by Verstappen's brake failure during the Australian Grand Prix. However, if Red Bull had been found in breach of the rules during the season, the FIA would have likely issued a Technical Directive to all teams, detailing the infractions and specifying required corrective measures. Therefore, any rumors about the team violating the regulations can be dismissed at this point.
When questioned again about the speculation surrounding a breach of rules by Red Bull, Verstappen told Autosport:
“I don’t know where that comes from. We don’t have that on the car either, so we don’t worry about it to be honest.”