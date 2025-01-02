Max Verstappen Defends Sergio Perez in Red Bull Critique
Max Verstappen recently defended his teammate Sergio Perez amid criticisms about their underperformance during the 2024 Formula One season. Verstappen, Red Bull's leading driver, discussed the challenges that his teammate faced, which affected the team's efforts to secure the constructors' title. Perez, after spending four seasons with Red Bull, found himself sidelined due to these struggles.
Verstappen admitted that the team's inability to compete for the constructors' title was a huge setback.
"That has of course failed miserably for us," he stated, recognizing the weight of the unmet expectations. According to Verstappen, the issues were not solely Perez's fault. He added that the car's difficulties played a major role, affecting both drivers but particularly impacting Perez.
"On the one hand, it was of course difficult for Checo and I think it wasn't always his fault. We also had a very difficult car at that time. You can also play it on that. I don't want to criticize him at all. And I can also clearly say that it wasn't all his fault, about how things went wrong," Verstappen said in defense of his teammate.
This year, the 2024 Red Bull car proved to be challenging for both Verstappen and Perez.
"The biggest problem we had this season was that the car didn't work. Of course, I know Checo's driving style. The car we had at one point was very difficult to drive. That was also the case for me and that just doesn't help. We should have started working on that sooner, because that would have helped him a lot too."
Performance issues with the car were apparent, hindering Perez's ability to adapt and maintain his confidence. Verstappen admitted that the team could have done more to address these technical difficulties earlier, which might have helped in sustaining Perez's form.
Initially, during the early part of the season, the Mexican driver managed to perform consistently, securing second and third positions.
"At the start of the season he was just in second or third place, so that was fine. At a certain point, it was very difficult. Then confidence takes a hit and some people are more sensitive to that than others. I don't think we did that as a team either." As issues with the car persisted, Perez's confidence was shaken, which affected his overall performance.
Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal, also addressed the situation, admiting that Perez's underperformance proved costly for the team. His lack of points was a critical factor in the team's failure to capture the constructors' championship. This season marked a stark contrast for the Milton Keynes outfit, who have enjoyed recent years of success but found internal challenges to overcome in 2024 such as the drama surrounding Horner.
Verstappen, known for his strong driving and leadership within Red Bull Racing, has been with the team since 2016. Perez, on the other hand, joined Red Bull in 2021. While he enjoyed a successful stint in 2023, the 2024 season was difficult, with him being released from the team after the Abu Dhabi finale.
Liam Lawson has now replaced the driver.