Max Verstappen Delivers Cryptic Message Amid Red Bull Exit Clause Questions
Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has found himself at the center of intense scrutiny regarding a potential exit clause in his contract with Red Bull Racing. The Dutch driver has been the subject of persistent rumors suggesting that he might leave Red Bull before his contract expires in 2028.
When pressed about the existence of such a clause, Verstappen offered a cryptic and non-committal response, stating to Sky Italy:
"Maybe yes or maybe no.
“I repeat, I'm not thinking about this at the moment, because there are so many things this year that I want to try to understand and do better than in the years to come.
“What will happen next is still far away for me. So I don't have it in my head at the moment."
Red Bull has confirmed Verstappen's place on their lineup for the 2025 season and beyond. However, the approaching changes in the Formula 1 regulations and the departure of Red Bull engine partner Honda could lead to a move from the current championship leader.
Verstappen continued:
"For my part, I think I've already been in this team for a long time.
“Then clearly people always want to win, everyone in the paddock wants to win.
“So you can very easily switch from one side to the other over the years.
“But I don't want to let my career in F1 be like this, I don't want to be part of four or five teams.
“I want to build a long and stable and beautiful relationship with everyone within the team and to feel at home.
“Changing teams often is not good for me also, something that I don't want to do at this stage of my career.
“My next step, if ever, will be my last step.
“But the next step could also be the renewal with the team. It's all up in the air at the moment."
Verstappen is currently holding the lead in the Drivers' Standings with 331 points. However, McLaren's Lando Norris is hot on his heels with 279 points. Verstappen hasn't celebrated on the top step of the podium since the Spanish Grand Prix in June. Red Bull has taken a slight wrong turn with its recent upgrades, whereas McLaren has found a significant boost in performance, threatening Verstappen's chances of a fourth consecutive championship win.
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points