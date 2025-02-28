Max Verstappen Faces €40,000 Fine For Behavior During Pre-Season Testing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen faces a potential €40,000 fine from the FIA for displaying his middle finger in the pit lane on the third day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. This comes just weeks after Formula 1's governing body introduced new regulations aimed at curbing swearing and inappropriate gestures. The penalties range from a base fine, which Verstappen could incur, to a possible race ban for repeat offenses.
The FIA has implemented new regulations, spearheaded by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, to curb what it defines as 'misconduct,' covering offensive gestures, inappropriate behavior, and insulting language. These rules serve as a reminder for drivers to maintain professionalism within set boundaries. While a first-time offense by Formula 1 drivers would attract a fine of €40,000, the second offense would see the fine amount increase to €80,000 and a one-month ban. Any offense committed for the third time would attract a fine of €120,000 and a potential points deduction.
The new rules have faced criticism, particularly because drivers often speak in the heat of the moment, driven by adrenaline during intense on-track battles. However, for now, the regulations remain unchanged, though future revisions could be considered. At this stage, it appears that the FIA has not noted the incident concerning Verstappen. He previously received a one-day community service penalty after swearing at his RB20 F1 car in a press conference during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].”
“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”