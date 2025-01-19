Max Verstappen Faces Disaster in Recent Sim Racing Crash at Daytona 24 Hours
Max Verstappen faced challenges during the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona sim race on iRacing, struggling in the GTP class while racing for Team Redline this weekend. Known for his dominance on real tracks,
Verstappen aimed to prove his sim racing skills once again after winning in the GTD class last year. He competed alongside Diogo Pinto and Chris Lulham in the faster GTP category, driving the #20 Redline BMW M Hybrid V8. Despite qualifying third, Verstappen's race was marred by two incidents leading to crashes and penalties that pushed the team to a fourth-place finish, eight laps behind. Meanwhile, Ferrari Esports clinched the victory with their 499P car.
Verstappen is no stranger to the world of sim racing. Besides participating in the virtual Daytona event, he has been actively involved in several other sim racing competitions, such as the virtual Nurburgring 24 Hours. His involvement extends to the 2024-25 GTP IMSA Global Esports Championship, a series where he took part as a wildcard.
His vision for sim racing and motorsport is clear.
"That's what we're trying to stimulate more and more," Verstappen shared with F1 on SI, reflecting on how the sport can benefit aspirants. He recalled his journey starting young in go-karting, mixing it with gaming that began on a controller. "To be honest, I was already gaming as a kid," he mentioned, taking pride in how simulators have evolved, helping drivers refine their skills. Sim racing isn't just about leisure; it plays a significant role in driver training by offering a realistic experience of managing virtual cars whose handling has grown increasingly precise.
Joining in these races means adhering to physical demands that differ vastly from virtual racing. "Yeah, that's the thing most people struggle with naturally," Verstappen explained, noting that the physicality, along with the mental awareness of real-world consequences, heightens the challenge.
"It can start from being on the phone all the way to the first pedal and steering wheel you buy at the local shop," he said, diving into the progression from beginner setups to more sophisticated systems. The ultimate goal for many is to bridge the performance gaps through improved equipment and become part of a racing team. "If you want to become even better, you go to a little bit more professional [it will] cost a bit more money, but it does make a difference at the end of the day," Verstappen added.
Team Redline is strong name in esports racing but the team experienced a mixed outcome at Daytona. Verstappen's crash in the GTP class overshadowed their victory in the GTD category, where drivers Josh Thompson, Florian Lebigre, and Gustavo Ariel drove the #171 Audi R8 LMS Evo II GT3 to success.
With iRacing as the platform, the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona drew nearly 16,000 drivers. The performance of players in such races reflects the growth of sim racing, which boasts approximately 17,000 daily players and over nine million registered users. Verstappen remains hopeful for sim racing's role in shaping future generations of drivers, albeit with equipment considerations. "And eventually, you join a team with other drivers who you're measuring with,” Verstappen noted.