Max Verstappen Follows In Lewis Hamilton's Footsteps With MotoGP Interest
Just days after news broke of Lewis Hamilton engaging with KTM’s MotoGP management about investing in the team due to his passion for two-wheel racing, four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has shared his love for MotoGP, revealing that he makes an effort to watch MotoGP races even during his own Grand Prix weekends.
Days after the Abu Dhabi season finale, Verstappen shared his thoughts on MotoGP in a joint interview with six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez on Servus TV. Verstappen shared his admiration for MotoGP, naming Marquez as the best rider on the grid. Despite his passion for high-speed machines, the Dutchman admitted he was hesitant to ride a MotoGP bike, citing potential safety concerns and restrictions from his Red Bull F1 team. Speaking in the interview alongside his favorite rider from the premier class of two-wheel racing, Verstappen said:
“I’m a big MotoGP fan and I try to watch every race.
“I even take my iPad to the circuits so I don’t miss anything.”
He added:
“Marc is a six-time MotoGP champion. And although he will need some time to adapt to his new team, I am sure he will do very well.
“He is the best on the grid.”
While many MotoGP riders have tried Formula 1 machinery in the past and vice versa, including Marquez, Verstappen revealed he enjoys the sport as a spectator for now. He said:
“I would love to try it, but I think it would be more sensible to start with a Moto2 or a Moto3 bike before trying a MotoGP.
“I would love to do it, but I understand the concerns of my team. For now, I will settle for enjoying it as a spectator.”
While Verstappen has limited himself to just watching MotoGP, Hamilton has gone a step further by expressing interest in becoming a co-owner of KTM amid his move to Ferrari in 2025, as the Austrian brand faces severe financial challenges, with liabilities peaking at €1.8 billion. As production is scheduled to pause for two months in early 2025, the company is now seeking external investment to support its MotoGP teams. KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer confirmed discussions with the seven-time world champion's management. He said:
"All I can say is that we have had very interesting discussions with his management.
"It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about having his own team. There are concrete discussions here too."