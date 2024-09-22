Max Verstappen Hints At F1 Exit After FIA Saga - 'Go On Without Me'
Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken out again after receiving a punishment of 'community service' for swearing during the Thursday press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
The punishment has been met with some backlash from both the Red Bull driver and others including Lewis Hamilton who commented:
"It's a bit of a joke, mistakes are made. I certainly won't be doing it and I hope Max doesn't."
The reigning champion explained to the media yesterday after refusing to give detailed answers during the post-Qualifying press conference in an effort to make a point to the FIA:
"I find it, of course, ridiculous what happens. So why should I then give full answers?
"Because I might... It's very easily, apparently you get a fine, or you get some sort of penalties.
"I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice and I mean, we can do the interviews also somewhere else, if you need some answers to the questions asked.
"They want to set the precedent, and people got warnings or a little fine.
"Now with me, they wanted to set an even bigger example, I guess. Which for me is a bit weird, of course.
"Because I didn't swear at anyone particularly, I just said one thing about my car. But it's in the code, so they have to follow the book.
"I don't want to blame this on the stewards, because I actually had a really good chat with them. They just have to follow the code, you know, and the book.
"I think they're quite understanding, but it's difficult for them as well.
"I think what I said wasn't that bad. And, of course, I get if you aim it at someone I think that's bad.
"Of course emotions can run high, but that's still not okay. I understand that, but I felt like it was quite ridiculous what was given to me."
Following the race, Verstappen commented further on the punishment, stating, as quoted by Motorsport.com:
"For sure. Yeah. I mean, these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well.
"When you can't be yourself, you have to deal with these kinds of silly things... I think now, I'm at a stage of my career that I don't want to be dealing with this all the time. It's really tiring.
"Of course it's great to have success and win races, but once you have accomplished all that, winning championships and races, then you want to just have a good time as well.
"Everyone is pushing to the limit. Everyone in this battle, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these kind of silly things: for me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that's for sure."
Addressing Hamilton's previous comments, the Red Bull driver continued:
"I don't know how serious they will take that kind of stuff. But for me at one point when it's enough, it's enough. And we'll see. Everything will go on, I have no doubt.
"At the moment I'm not even thinking about that ruling. I'm just focused on the performance, what we are going to do for Austin and beyond.
"That's what I'm thinking about, and for me, I shouldn't waste any energy on it actually because it's just very silly."