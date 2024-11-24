Max Verstappen Is Your 2024 Formula 1 Drivers’ Champion After George Russell's Win
Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, a remarkable feat that places him among the sport's legends. Despite crossing the finish line in fifth position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen's overall performance throughout the season propelled him to the pinnacle of the championship standings. The race, won by Mercedes' George Russell, was an exciting end to the Driver's championship.
Verstappen, aged 27, celebrated his achievement in the entertainment capital of the world, further establishing his dominance in the sport. Describing this season as the most challenging of his career, he was heard over the team radio expressing his disbelief and gratitude:
“Oh my God. What a season. Four times. Thanks to everyone. More difficult than last year. I thought it was impossible. But thanks to you guys… Thanks again.” His consistent success sets him on a trajectory to potentially match the achievements of iconic drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Juan Manuel Fangio.
Starting strongly with seven wins in the initial ten races, he navigated a mid-season slump that allowed competitors like McLaren's Lando Norris to close the gap. Nonetheless, Verstappen's ability to secure strong finishes and his remarkable victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from an improbable 17th position helped him put together another winning season.
Russell's victory in Las Vegas was his third career win. The team's impressive showing was only improved by Lewis Hamilton's ascent from 10th on the grid to secure a second-place finish. Such performances reaffirm Mercedes’ emergence as a formidable team, capable of challenging the frontrunners despite the season’s unpredictable nature.
For Verstappen, the Las Vegas Grand Prix symbolized more than just personal glory; it validated his reputation as a driver capable of thriving despite challenges within his own team. Red Bull’s season was marked by internal divisions and significant changes following Adrian Newey’s departure, which saw their grip on dominance loosen. Red Bull’s inability to lead the constructors' standings—a rare occurrence for a team with the championship-winning driver—did not detract from Verstappen’s individual performance.
Lando Norris, who emerged as Verstappen’s closest competitor towards the season's end, found the Las Vegas race challenging. Finishing behind Verstappen in sixth and claiming the fastest lap, Norris was unable to close the points gap, ultimately falling short in his bid for the title.
Beyond the immediate racing results, Verstappen's championship secured without needing to excel in the upcoming Qatar and Abu Dhabi races, speaks volumes about his adaptability and consistent high-level performance. His ability to excel even when not in the fastest car parallels past legends, reinforcing his status as one of Formula 1's top contenders.