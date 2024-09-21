Max Verstappen Makes Bold Move Against FIA After 'Community Service' Punishment
Max Verstappen has taken a defiant stance against the FIA following a punishment that mandated community service due to inappropriate language used during the press conference ahead of the race weekend in Singapore.
During the qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen managed to secure the second position on the grid. However, it was his behavior and comments in the post-qualifying press conference that grabbed most of the attention.
As a form of protest against the FIA’s punishment, Verstappen delivered minimal responses to the barrage of questions thrown his way. His answers, while brief, were laden with a tone of dissatisfaction towards the governing body’s actions. When asked about his qualifying result and the team’s efforts, Verstappen said:
"I'm very happy with second today after yesterday. I want to say also big thank you to the team for continuing to push throughout the weekend to make the car better for me. I'm very happy to to be on the front row."
When probed about the changes made to the car that resulted in his performance, Verstappen succinctly stated, "A lot." His reluctance to elaborate was evident when he was asked about his race strategy and potential pace for the upcoming race day. His responses were noncommittal, with him only saying "Maybe," and on the question of race tactics, he replied, "We will find out tomorrow."
The three-time champion explained to the media in the room that he would be willing to answer their questions outside of the room. After the conference, he headed outside, where he was surrounded by media to answer the questions more freely.
This comes after he was handed a penalty of 'community service' for swearing in the Thursday press conference. The FIA stated:
"Decision: Obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.
"It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport. This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.
"The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered “coarse, rude” or may “cause offense” and is not considered suitable for broadcast. This is “Misconduct” as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k. The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group.
"When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language. While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologized for his behaviour.
"The Stewards noted that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be “obliged to accomplish some work of public interest” (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA."