Max Verstappen Makes Damning Red Bull Verdict - 'Most Dominant Car Ever Turned Into A Monster'
Max Verstappen has issued a scathing critique of his Red Bull Racing Team following a disappointing performance at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
Speaking after finishing sixth and grappling with technical issues during the race, Verstappen didn't hold back in his evaluation. He commented to the media, as quoted by Motorsport:
"Last year we had a great car, which was the most dominant car ever, and we basically turned it into a monster."
On the iconic Monza circuit, Red Bull's struggles were undeniable. Verstappen highlighted the alarming transformation his vehicle had undergone over a short period.
"I’ve said a lot, yeah. And now it's up to the team to come with a lot of changes with the car. We basically went from a very dominant car to an undriveable car in the space of, what, six to eight months. That is very weird for me. And yeah, we need to really turn the car upside down."
Despite Red Bull’s historical success and the optimism surrounding upcoming circuits, Verstappen's outlook remains bleak.
"Yeah, I mean, it doesn't matter. With how we are at the moment, we are bad everywhere. So we need a lot of changes. At the moment, both championships are not realistic."
He also commented in a separate interview with Sky Sports F1 during the broadcast:
"I thought we got the most out of the car in terms of position but not in the way we approached the race.
"The pace was not strong enough so we had to do our own race and had a bad pit stop.
"I think strategy-wise we didn't optimise it. Some cars did a one-stop and we did a two-stop which was not the best.
"For most of the race we couldn't run full engine power because of a problem so that doesn't help. All in all a bad race.
"It would still have been a bad race with full engine power but we may have been more competitive. We were in no man's land.
"If we don't change anything on the car it is all going to be bad from now on to the end of the season. We have a lot of work to do."
2024 Italian Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Max Verstappen
7. George Russell
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Lance Stroll
20. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF