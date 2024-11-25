Max Verstappen Makes Jab at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton Nears Exit
In a hallmark year for Formula 1, Max Verstappen clinched his fourth world championship at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a huge milestone in his racing career. Despite wrapping up the championship with two races left in the season, Verstappen's victory was tinged with a touch of rivalry. In a pointed remark toward Mercedes, the Dutchman alluded to the declining dominance of the once-unbeatable team, highlighted by Lewis Hamilton's leaving at the end of this season.
The Red Bull driver has carved out a formidable space in Formula 1 history. By securing his fourth consecutive title, he joins the ranks of the sport's elite. This accomplishment was further sweetened by the fact that he outpaced key rival Lando Norris, whose performance throughout the season posed a consistent challenge.
The season itself was a multifaceted journey for Red Bull. Verstappen initially displayed complete dominance, but as the season progressed, the advantage began to wane. Red Bull's performance dwindled in the latter half, capturing only a single win while competitors McLaren and Ferrari narrowed the constructor's standings gap. The resurgence of these teams fueled new rivalries and set the stage for compelling races.
Amid this backdrop, Verstappen's comments during a Dutch media interview celebrated his confidence in his skills.
When asked if he could have won with a Ferrari, he said the following:
"Yes, even earlier ... so further ahead. [With Ferrari], pretty much the same, I think," he said confidently. However, his jab at Mercedes was strong:
"The Mercedes, no. I think that would have been trickier."
A notable interaction post-race between Verstappen and McLaren's CEO Zak Brown added an entertaining dimension to the season's end. Brown had previously remarked on the superiority of the Red Bull car over Verstappen's skill alone. In the Beyond the Grid podcast earlier this year, Brown suggested:
"I think there are six, seven drivers on the grid that will be world champions in the Red Bull. As great as Max is, and he's one of the best ever, I don't think Max wins the world championship today in any other car other than the Red Bull."
Verstappen's response not only addressed these critiques but also underscored his motivation.
"Like you said before, I could only win it in the fastest car," he humorously retorted to Brown during their moment together. Verstappen's achievements in a supposedly unbeatable car inevitably invite such criticisms.
For Verstappen, criticism serves as both fuel and a foe.
"Things like that only motivate me," Verstappen confided. "When people are critical or think I can only win in the best car, I will prove them wrong. If I don't get [the credit] now, then I don't know what to do."