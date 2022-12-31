Skip to main content

Max Verstappen News: Red Bull Driver Feels Sorry For Lewis Hamilton For Losing 2021 Championship

Max isn't without empathy for his main rival.

Max Verstappen's victory at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the end of an intense championship battle between the Dutch driver and Lewis Hamilton. Throughout the season, both drivers consistently performed at the highest level, making it one of the most competitive and closely contested championships of modern F1. However, the controversy surrounding the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi race has somewhat overshadowed the fierce competition between the two drivers.

Speaking to motorsport-total about the race, Verstappen admitted that he felt sorry for Hamilton, who lost the F1 title in such cruel circumstances. 

"Everything was looking great for him, and then something like this happens. It's tough," Verstappen said. 

"The only thing I said to myself at the time was: He's won seven titles and won one of them when it looked like he was going to lose - and then the situation turned around again on the last lap. So I hoped he would understand. 

"But yes, I felt for him. Of course, there were moments when we clashed, but I've always respected him, and I think we had a great duel."

SI202209040838_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Verstappen's reflections on Abu Dhabi highlight the dramatic nature of the now-infamous 2021 season. It was a year filled with ups and downs for both drivers, with each of them facing various challenges and setbacks throughout the course of the season. However, despite the intense competition and pressure, both drivers consistently rose to the occasion and gave their all on the track.

Verstappen's second championship was much easier than his first, albeit still with controversy. Ferrari's title charge came to an end before it really began thanks to strategy and reliability issues. 

Mercedes, on the other hand, struggled to keep up with Red Bull for much of the 2022 season, only managing one victory with the W13 across the 22-race season. 

However, with Hamilton intent on signing a contract extension with Mercedes over the winter, there remains a chance that the two titans can again clash in the near future, especially as Mercedes is working out its aero issues that plagued its 2022. 

While Mercedes has significant progress to make in order to recover the deficit to Red Bull, the gap between the machinery next year remains to be seen.

SI202204220564_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

Max Verstappen News: Red Bull Driver Feels Sorry For Lewis Hamilton For Losing 2021 Championship

By Alex Harrington
norris and mclaren
News

F1 News: McLaren CEO provides critical wind tunnel update

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210220033_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Andretti taking positive steps to become 11th team in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M339925 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes make crucial development breakthrough for 2023 season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211111338_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda is happier after moving to Italy and leaving British weather behind

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211170579_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Red Bull News: F1 Team Chief Praises Verstappen - "Max Is Way Above The Rest"

By Alex Harrington
alonso stroll
News

F1 News: Aston Martin team principal makes prediction on Lance Stroll's chances against Fernando Alonso

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210230046_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Alpine reveals surprise role in Colton Herta Formula 1 talks

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang