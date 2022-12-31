Max Verstappen News: Red Bull Driver Feels Sorry For Lewis Hamilton For Losing 2021 Championship

Max Verstappen's victory at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the end of an intense championship battle between the Dutch driver and Lewis Hamilton. Throughout the season, both drivers consistently performed at the highest level, making it one of the most competitive and closely contested championships of modern F1. However, the controversy surrounding the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi race has somewhat overshadowed the fierce competition between the two drivers.

Speaking to motorsport-total about the race, Verstappen admitted that he felt sorry for Hamilton, who lost the F1 title in such cruel circumstances.

"Everything was looking great for him, and then something like this happens. It's tough," Verstappen said. "The only thing I said to myself at the time was: He's won seven titles and won one of them when it looked like he was going to lose - and then the situation turned around again on the last lap. So I hoped he would understand. "But yes, I felt for him. Of course, there were moments when we clashed, but I've always respected him, and I think we had a great duel."

Verstappen's reflections on Abu Dhabi highlight the dramatic nature of the now-infamous 2021 season. It was a year filled with ups and downs for both drivers, with each of them facing various challenges and setbacks throughout the course of the season. However, despite the intense competition and pressure, both drivers consistently rose to the occasion and gave their all on the track.

Verstappen's second championship was much easier than his first, albeit still with controversy. Ferrari's title charge came to an end before it really began thanks to strategy and reliability issues.

Mercedes, on the other hand, struggled to keep up with Red Bull for much of the 2022 season, only managing one victory with the W13 across the 22-race season.

However, with Hamilton intent on signing a contract extension with Mercedes over the winter, there remains a chance that the two titans can again clash in the near future, especially as Mercedes is working out its aero issues that plagued its 2022.

While Mercedes has significant progress to make in order to recover the deficit to Red Bull, the gap between the machinery next year remains to be seen.