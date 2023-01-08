Skip to main content

Max Verstappen News: Two-Time Champion "Doesn't Understand" Lewis Hamilton Crashes

Max Verstappen discusses multiple Lewis Hamilton crashes.

Max Verstappen, two-time Formula One champion, has expressed his confusion over his frequent on-track collisions with Lewis Hamilton, seven-time champion.

Verstappen told Motorsport, as quoted by SilverArrows.net, that he has "massive respect" for Hamilton and his achievements in the sport, but doesn't understand why they often crash when racing against each other.

SI202211191648

Verstappen pointed to the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix as an example, where he and Hamilton collided on the track. Verstappen stated that he didn't intend to crash and didn't think it was fair that he received the blame for the incident. He explained: 

"I don’t understand. Maybe it’s just a generation thing, that we understand each other better, we are racing nicer to each other. I don’t get it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Belgian-Dutch driver went on to say that he doesn't feel like he's doing anything differently with Hamilton compared to other drivers. He said: 

"But I don’t feel like I’m doing anything different to Lewis or to the other drivers in terms of how we’re racing.

"Because the day before [in Brazil] with George [Russell], we were having an incredible [battle], closing the door, defending, out-braking each other.

"That was a lot of fun and I was trying to do the same in the main race, having that kind of battle. But, unfortunately, we couldn’t get it to work."

SI202206191220

Verstappen added that he is aware that his comments about Hamilton may be perceived as criticism in the UK, but that isn't his intention. He reiterated his respect for Hamilton and his achievements in the sport, but said he doesn't understand why they can't race each other the same way he races with other drivers. Verstappen explained: 

"In England, this [comment on Hamilton] can very quickly be received as criticism and then I’m being called out on it...I do have to be a little bit more careful with that because immediately it’s really taken as criticism. And then people start to hate on you. Well, that’s not my intention."

SI202103260669
News

F1 News: Christian Horner Hints At Mercedes Cost Cap Breach - "Surprising Amount Of Development"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19288851_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko Puts Mercedes Performance Down To Lewis Hamilton

By Lydia Mee
SI202206191220
News

Max Verstappen News: Two-Time Champion "Doesn't Understand" Lewis Hamilton Crashes

By Lydia Mee
SI202210280981
News

F1 News: Red Bull Snub Ferrari Ahead Of 2023 Season - "Fear Mercedes More"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_18565425_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Compared to Michael Schumacher After "Extremely Tough" Year

By Alex Harrington
M315707
News

Lewis Hamilton News: Bernie Ecclestone's Surprising Secret Behind Champs Mercedes Entrance

By Alex Harrington
USATSI_19288786_168396005_lowres
News

F1 World Celebrates Sir Lewis Hamilton's Birthday

By Lydia Mee
SI202211191648
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Opens Up On Physical Toll Of Racing A Red Bull

By Lydia Mee