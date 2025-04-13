Max Verstappen only 'taking part,' not Fighting for the Championship
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said he is only "taking part" in the championship this year, not challenging or fighting for a title.
The comments follow Verstappen's narrowing of Norris's title lead to just one point after winning the Japanese Grand Prix.
"McLaren are not my rivals right now. I am just taking part in this world championship," Verstappen said.
Verstappen is no stranger to downplaying expectations, something he has done during the pre-season as he has regularly claimed that McLaren will have a significant car advantage heading into the season.
"If you look at the gap to McLaren I'm not surprised," he explained.
"I already told the team during the winter test here that the gap is half a second and that proves to be the case, so I was right in that respect. If you look at the entire season, I don't think we ever really had a chance."
"If others make mistakes, like in Suzuka qualifying, then we can be ahead. In Suzuka passing was impossible, but that's not always the case."
Verstappen and the team are still seemingly doing whatever it takes to keep the gap to McLaren reachable, so that some developments could change the ranking of the grid.
However, Verstappen believes the gap in pace is too significant to close, even if the car is fine-tuned for each track.
"We have tried everything we could on the car and nothing works, so that's not the issue," he said.
"If I had to do qualifying again, then I have no idea what else we could have changed. We tried everything that makes sense at this track."
Verstappen managed to deliver the win in Japan after holding back the McLarens with dirty air and driving the car to its limits. However, at a track like Bahrain, that kind of potential to deliver a result is not available.
"Lando [Norris] normally just drives to the front, with the speed they have," he said when looking at the race.
"Of course, there's an Alpine [of Pierre Gasly] that could drop back, but other than that it will be tough to move up because our pace is all similar. I will do my best, but I don't know if it'll be enough for a podium or sixth."
