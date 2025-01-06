Max Verstappen Opens Up On Kelly Piquet Wedding Plans As Couple Prepare For First Child Together
Following the announcement that Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are set to welcome their first child together in 2025, the Red Bull driver has addressed questions about any wedding plans. Although he didn't give too much information on the subject, he hinted that the couple may look to tie the knot "soon."
The couple has been together since 2020, publicly confirming their relationship in 2021. The announcement of their forthcoming child, which they celebrated during the 2024 Abu Dhabi race weekend, has sparked considerable interest from fans, given the racing pedigree both parents bring to the table.
Though details about their wedding plans remain sparse, Verstappen hinted in a conversation with Blick that a wedding might not be too far off. Responding to questions on the subject, the four-time champion commented:
"Not yet, but it will probably happen soon."
Kelly Piquet is no stranger to the world of Formula 1. Her father, Nelson Piquet, was a three-time world champion, and her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., has had a racing career of his own. These connections have made her a recognizable presence in the F1 paddock, staunchly supporting Max during key moments of his career, such as when he clinched his first world title at the dramatic 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Kelly is frequently seen at races with her daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
After announcing her pregnancy, Piquet took to social media to share a message to fans who may be struggling with conceiving. She wrote in an emotional post:
"I understand how these announcements can be challenging for those who are longing for a child.
"While such news is often a joyous occasion, it can also evoke feelings of sadness, frustration, or longing in those who are struggling with this. If that's you, I'm sending all my love, my deepest hugs, and magic your way."
