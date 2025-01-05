Max Verstappen Outlines Condition for Him to Stay at Red Bull F1 Team
Red Bull Racing's star driver, Max Verstappen, has set a clear condition for his continued allegiance to the team amidst the turbulence marking the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season. The team has faced challenges and leadership struggles since the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022. Verstappen's future with Red Bull is tied to Helmut Marko, Red Bull's Chief Advisor, as he declared his loyalty contingent on Marko staying within the team.
The talented Dutch driver underlined this by stating his readiness to leave should Marko be removed.
In the wake of Mateschitz's death, Red Bull has seen big changes in its operations and management. Control over the team's direction shifted, with the Thai side, led by Chalerm Yoovidhya, gaining a prominent role and backing Christian Horner's retention as the team principal. This transition has not been without contention, as numerous internal conflicts arose.
In conversation with Blick, Verstappen noted, "Of course that was not pleasant, but I would say that the matter with Dietrich Mateschitz would have been resolved much faster." The departure of Mateschitz, who had a firm grasp on the sports division, left a leadership vacuum that manifested in tension and uncertainty.
Horner was at the center of this discord, clashing with Helmut Marko, a vital figure in Red Bull's F1 activities, especially around his 2024 legal drama. As factions within Red Bull reportedly sought to oust Horner, he, in turn, attempted to have Marko removed. This power struggle was a defining element of Red Bull's rocky start to the 2024 season. Verstappen, however, did not hold back his feelings, making it clear, "If Marko leaves, then I'll leave too."
The tension also came amid key personnel changes that impacted Red Bull's performance. Adrian Newey, the brilliant design chief pivotal to Red Bull's car engineering, left for a role at Aston Martin. His departure led to a noticeable dip in Red Bull's form, contributing to the obstacles faced during the season. Verstappen, despite reportedly exploring opportunities with other teams like Mercedes, remained with Red Bull, but not without specifying his conditions.
He was clear: "I am happy with where I am. One of my conditions is always the same: my discoverer and supporter, Helmut, must stay."
This internal tumult found resolution as Verstappen seemed to re-establish a sense of order within the team. Marko's regained authority over driver-related decisions saw rising talents, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, receive promotion. The former will be driving alongside Verstappen in the 2025 season, with the latter taking Lawson's seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda in VCARB.