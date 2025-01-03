Max Verstappen Pays Heartfelt Tribute After Family Friend Dies From Cancer
Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen recently paid tribute to Peter van Egmond, a Dutch motorsport photographer who recently passed away at 68 years-old after a battle with cancer. Verstappen took to Instagram Stories to honor van Egmond's contributions to Formula 1 photography, acknowledging the lasting impact he had on the sport.
Van Egmond, who dedicated his life to capturing the essence of Formula 1, leaves behind a legacy of powerful images and heartfelt memories that resonate with the motorsport community. According to those who were close to him, it is impossible to find anyone with a bad word to say about him.
"R.I.P Peter. A true legend of our sport and, above all, a wonderful person," Verstappen wrote.
Peter van Egmond discovered his love for Formula 1 as a child while attending races at Circuit Park Zandvoort with his father. Even as friends lost interest over time, van Egmond's passion for the sport remained strong. He initially dreamed of becoming a racing driver, but a crash ended his ambitions behind the wheel. However, his racing license allowed him to maintain trackside access, and he quickly embraced a new career path as a photographer.
"Luckily I still had my racing license which meant I had great trackside access. Armed with my mother’s small compact camera, I started taking pictures," van Egmond shared in 2017. This marked the beginning of a prominent career in motorsport photography, where he built a name for himself despite the challenges of frequent travel and long periods away from home.
Van Egmond's work led him to many brilliant moments throughout his career, but he often highlighted the dedication needed for the job.
"I’ve been able to make a living out of my hobby and passion, which sounds to many like the dream. However, people often forget about the many days from home and the hard work that goes into earning a living," he said.
Beyond the glamorous race days were countless days filled with relentless work, epitomizing the life of a motorsport photographer. One of his most cherished memories was documenting Max Verstappen's victory in Barcelona in 2016, a moment filled with deep personal pride.
"My whole career I hoped to witness the Dutch national anthem during a Grand Prix weekend. When I saw Max on that podium I had a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes. I really admire Max. He is six months younger than my son so I can see how special his achievements are. And the way he stays down to earth is amazing to witness," he recalled.
Van Egmond's personal connection to Max Verstappen was strong. He admired the young driver's exceptional skills and achievements. This connection made witnessing Verstappen's victories particularly poignant.
"I still feel goose bumps when I think back of Max on that podium with the Dutch flag and anthem in the background. Not many people will understand that emotion but I enjoyed every moment of that historical achievement. The fact that my pictures were seen everywhere was a nice bonus," he said.
Peter van Egmond's legacy as a dedicated and passionate motorsport photographer will continue to be celebrated by those who appreciate his artistry. His images, capturing pivotal moments in racing history, will be cherished by those close to him and by those who loved his work.