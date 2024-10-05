Max Verstappen Pokes Fun At Community Service Penalty With Hilarious Livestream Moment
Max Verstappen landed himself in a bit of trouble during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend when he dropped the F-bomb during a press conference. The FIA, in a bid to curb swearing, levied him with a one-day community service penalty. However, the Dutchman indulged in some more swearing recently.
After the Marina Bay race, Max Verstappen quickly returned to sim racing with Team Redline but also found time to play Minecraft. During a live stream, he expressed frustration over his in-game tools, exclaiming, "My pickaxe is fu**ed!" Despite being reminded that children could be watching, Verstappen casually repeated the comment.
A few days later, the three-time world champion appeared on another live stream. When asked about the condition of his pickaxe in the game, Verstappen humorously replied, "It’s still fu**ed!" without missing a beat.
Speaking of Verstappen's swearing controversy, former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert, who was present in Singapore on that day, opened up about the events that followed after the Red Bull driver was levied a penalty. Speaking to CasinoHawks, Herbert said:
"At the press conference in Singapore, Max used the 'F' word about his car. The press conferences are beamed around the world.
"There is more swearing than there ever has been. A press conference is not the place for it. Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That's not the case. You are just asking them not to swear, which I think is the right thing. Most drivers don't swear.
"The incident was referred to us as stewards. We had a good, open chat with Max for about 20 minutes, half an hour, in what was a difficult situation.
"You could see in his face he was really worked up about it. But when he left, he appeared to be mollified about the process and why it's there. He did not blame us as stewards.
"As stewards, we have a range of tools to punish drivers. We are there to implement the rules and make a decision together. We could have fined him, but we felt it would be more beneficial to get him to do something socially responsible. It is up to Max and the FIA what that is.
"It all blew up afterwards because he went to the press conference and gave one-word answers then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock.
"That showed Max's rebellious streak. I love that side of him, it is what makes Max Max, his honest and outspoken character. But there is a time and a place. Personally, I think there is too much swearing. I don't want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language."