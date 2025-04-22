Max Verstappen Praises Oscar Piastri's 'Very Calm' Approach After McLaren's Jeddah Win
McLaren's Oscar Piastri is now the leader of the Drivers' Championship after securing victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, marking his third win out of the first five races as the Australian driver.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is the four-time reigning world champion and is currently engaged in a battle for this season's title against Piastri and the other McLaren driver, Lando Norris.
Many expected that Norris would lead the championship among the two McLaren drivers, but due to mistakes from Norris and impressive performances from Piastri, it is Oscar who has emerged as the early-season favorite and leader for the title.
Verstappen has praised the cool and calm-headed Piastri, who is in his third season in Formula 1.
More News: Lando Norris says McLaren Are the Only Team with "Two Good Drivers"
“People forget a little bit – last year was his second year,” said the Dutchman. “Now he’s in his third year, and he’s very solid," Verstappen said.
“He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that. It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes – and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship.”
Even though McLaren has seemingly produced the fastest car early in the season, Piastri has managed to take another step this year in his driving, becoming more confident in his overtakes while also improving his ability to manage his tires.
More News: Max Verstappen Relieved with Pole Position: "It Wasn't Easy"
The most crucial factor, however, is how he managed to close the gap to Norris in qualifying, which allows the Australian to drive in clean air more often.
Verstappen believes that Piastri's agent former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has played a key role in the McLaren driver's development.
“I think with Mark by his side, he’s helping him a lot. It’s great,” Vestappen added.
“People learn from their own careers – that’s what I had with my dad, and Mark is advising Oscar. At the end of the day, Oscar is using his talent, and that’s great to see.”
More News: What are Max Verstappen's Options if the 4-Time Champion Leaves Red Bull
Piastri will have some much-earned downtime until the Miami Grand Prix in two weeks; though competition for the title is set to ramp up, with the Red Bull car improving and Lando Norris looking more comfortable in the McLaren car.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.