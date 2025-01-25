Max Verstappen Predicted to Succeed at 24 Hours of Daytona, According to Champion
A racing icon has speculated that Max Verstappen, a highly adaptable four-time Formula One champion, could succeed at the 24 Hours of Daytona in the future, bringing even more excitement to the race that's going ahead right now.
With the anticipation surrounding the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona, racing enthusiasts find themselves excited by the possibility of one of Formula One's strongest champions, Max Verstappen, making an appearance in the future. Though not driving in the 2025 race, the Dutchman's potential involvement in the future has drawn much attention from fellow racers, with some even predicting that Daytona might soon witness his talent.
The 24 Hours of Daytona is more than just a race; it's an endurance test that attracts some of the finest racers from across the globe, including many former F1 drivers. This year, as Kevin Magnussen and others such as Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat, and Felipe Massa gear up to compete, the spotlight partly remains on the notion of Verstappen entering its vast racing arena.
Verstappen isn't a stranger to discussions about trying different forms of motorsport. Having already achieved remarkable success as a four-time Formula One champion, he's hinted at expanding his racing horizons beyond the the pinnacle of motorsport. His involvement in sim racing and comments that he's made previously suggest that he's more than interested in trying something new.
Shane van Gisbergen confirmed that his weekend is missing one driver: "Max." Van Gisbergen, experienced in Australian V8 Supercars and dipping his toes in NASCAR via the Cup Series, appreciates Verstappen’s adaptability and skill, adding that "he'd be good here."
The sentiment seems to be shared by many, including Ben Keating, who couldn't hide his enthusiasm for seeing Verstappen join the ranks. "I’d like to see Max Verstappen come out here and play around with us," Keating said, capturing what seems to be a common desire among the racers.
In the world of endurance racing, the 24 Hours of Daytona forms a part of the prestigious IMSA SportsCar Championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup. The event started in 1962, with its roots tracing back to NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.’s vision of bringing European sports-car endurance racing to American soil.
"I think he'd be good here," echoed Shane van Gisbergen, further solidifying Verstappen’s potential at the Daytona. For the Red Bull driver, the switch to such endurance formats offers a more manageable schedule compared to the rigors of F1, presenting an intriguing alternative for someone considering a more flexible approach in the future, or even for someone expecting their first child.
Kevin Magnussen, a former Haas F1 driver who's currently competing at Daytona, admits that Verstappen might soon seek new challenges.
"He does not see him continuing in for ten years," stateds Magnussen, suggesting that Verstappen's passion for racing, paired with his knack for sim racing and involvement with a GT team, might lead him toward joining an event like Daytona.
"He’s a proper racer, so he would do Daytona. Based on all the sim racing he does and he already has a GT team," added Magnussen.
Daytona not only functions as a platform for seasoned racers to demonstrate their skills but also for emerging talents to carve their niche. Drivers from various racing disciplines converge to tackle this grueling event, fostering a competitive weekend that aligns well with Verstappen's racing ethos.
Though absent this year, the anticipation of him joining the race adds another layer of excitement to an already exhilarating event. Perhaps the possibility is thrilling enough to keep them hopeful and engaged.