Max Verstappen Receives Iconic Award After Securing Fourth Championship Title
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been voted the International Racing Driver of the Year Winner at the Autosport awards, months after the Dutchman secured his fourth championship title despite a challenging 2024 season that not only saw internal conflicts within the team but also problems with Red Bull's RB20 car.
Verstappen's absence at the awards function meant Red Bull team principal Christian Horner collected the prize on his behalf. The 27-year-old secured the award after earning the highest number of fan votes. Verstappen's championship achievement now makes him one of F1's greats, alongside Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost.
While Red Bull encountered balance problems with the RB20 from mid-season, Verstappen's early-season dominance paved the way to his championship win. He won seven out of the first ten Grands Prix, which was followed by a gradual performance slump. McLaren's resurgence in the ground effect era increased the severity of his challenges, especially after his championship rival, Lando Norris, finished ahead of him at his home race in Zandvoort by a margin of over 20 seconds.
Despite the odds, Verstappen showcased his racing prowess in events like the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where he started from 17th place and charged through the field to claim victory under challenging conditions. This race win extended his lead over Norris in the Drivers' Championship, ultimately paving the way for him to secure the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver left a video message on receiving the prestigious award. He said:
“I just wanted to say a big thank you to all the readers of Autosport for voting me International Driver of the Year.
“It's my fourth time winning it. So that is, of course, a very nice moment. It was a very challenging year with a lot of nice wins, tough moments as well. But of course, the most important thing was to come out on top, and that's what we did as a team.
“So yes, I’m very proud of that and once again, thank you very much for the award.”
Having collected Verstappen's award, Horner said:
“It is a remarkable season that Max drove: nine victories, four sprint wins and nine pole positions.
"Incredible from a driver who continues to hit new heights, he is one of a kind, so to do that and repeat it after Sebastian’s dominance is something we never thought possible.”