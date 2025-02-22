Max Verstappen Refuses to Return After F1 75 Boos: 'They Definitely Won't See Me'
At the recent F1 75 Anniversary Event in London, Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, faced a wave of boos from the crowd. Held at the O2 Arena on a Tuesday, the event was set up for Formula 1 teams to reveal their car liveries for the upcoming season. However, this occasion turned sour for Verstappen and his team principal, Christian Horner, as they were met with substantial booing from those attending. Verstappen has now admitted through his father, Jos, that he won't be attending again.
Jos Verstappen, Max's father and a former F1 driver, watched the event from his home in Belgium and disapproved of the hostile reception his son received.
He commented on the situation to RaceXpress, describing it as a shameful display toward Red Bull Racing, which his son drives for. Jos was clearly disappointed by how the event unfolded, especially considering the primary aim was to celebrate and promote Formula 1 and its upcoming season.
"In itself, I thought it was a reasonable setup, only I thought it was shameful what happened there with Red Bull Racing," he said.
The cold reception towards Verstappen might be linked to ongoing tensions between him and British fans, primarily due to the fierce rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, a favorite among local supporters. The rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton heated up following their controversial 2021 title battle.
British fans, some of whom may still hold a grudge, could be reacting to Max's dominance in the sport since that season. Max Verstappen has claimed the World Championship title four consecutive times since 2021, a success that hasn't been celebrated by everyone.
"That Christian Horner was booed like that, and Max was booed too. Look, then you do it for Formula 1, you are there to promote the sport and then you are booed by the public. I don't think that's acceptable. I get it, because Max is the only one who fires up those Englishmen and says exactly how things are. But I don't think this is acceptable; it's really a disappointment what happened there," Jos noted.
"No, Max has no appetite for that, to be booed like that in front of 25,000 people. He also says: 'If this is in England next year, they definitely won't see me'."
Red Bull has faced a backdrop of controversy over the last few years. From a cost cap violation in 2023 to the allegations surrounding Christian Horner last year, this has naturally led to unease among fans. But the booing during the event was unacceptable.
"Max feels such experiences are demotivating, especially in an environment aimed at celebrating the sport," said Jos. He continued, outlining the need to address the unruly behavior some fans exhibited.
"You are there to promote the sport and showcase the new colour schemes of the cars, but if they then go on a rampage like this, the question is what are you there to do? He has to get ready to go there anyway, but then you get booed like that. I think they need to take a hard look at that, because that's not part of this sport," he added.
The incident at F1 75 points to a wider trend of changing fan culture in Formula 1. An increasingly vocal and passionate fan base is becoming more visible at the sport's events, adding enthusiasm, but also tension to the community. While global expansion efforts, such as more races in the United States, seek to diversify the sport's support, the negativity needs to be contained.
