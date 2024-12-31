Max Verstappen Responds Strongly To Claims About His Father Jos Verstappen Being A Threat To Red Bull
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has branded reports about his father Jos Verstappen being a distraction to Red Bull as "nonsense." Jos, who is also a former Formula 1 driver, has a significant say in matters affecting Max's career. Thus, he has been vocal about internal troubles that affected Red Bull this season and didn't hesitate to blame Christian Horner for the turmoil.
2024 began with a controversy with Horner, as an employee accused him of inappropriate behavior, prompting an internal investigation. While Horner was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, his reputation suffered a blow when an anonymous individual reportedly leaked an email containing alleged "proof" of the accusations to all Formula 1 team principals and some members of the media.
Reports of an internal power struggle between Horner and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko added fuel to the controversy, with speculation that Marko was considering leaving the team. Max confirmed at that point that he would also depart the team if Marko resigned, given their close association. Despite the off-track turmoil, Red Bull's performance on the track remained dominant in the first ten races of the season, with the Dutchman securing victory in seven of them.
Amid instability at Red Bull, Jos targeted Horner for the situation, saying the team was in "danger of being torn apart" as Horner "remained in position." While Max eventually won his fourth championship title in Las Vegas, Jos claimed at the end of the season that he didn't regret saying anything about the controversy earlier in the year. He told De Telegraaf, as reported by Motorsport.com:
“No, not at all. What the team boss does or does not do, that does influence everything that is going on around the team. And therefore around Max.
“Of course I get involved in that. I see it all happening and I do think that I am in a position to say something about it.
“If I am put on the spot, then I will give my opinion. I will never harm Max. I look at the overall picture. At the end of the day, I stand by everything I said.”
Max has now responded to claims of Jos' bold approach and his presence at Red Bull being a disturbance. He told De Telegraaf, as reported by RacingNews365:
"That's nonsense, my father is very quick to see the bigger picture.
"Certain things that happen affect the future of me and the team, some people on the outside may not see that.
"When it was very turbulent around the team, we still had the fastest car, fortunately, otherwise, it would have been a lot harder for everyone.
"Since the Miami race in early May, there have been very few races where I've had the fastest car, and yet I still beat everyone to the title.
"I am proud of how we as a team have dealt with the difficult races and often still made the most of them."