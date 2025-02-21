Max Verstappen Reveals Aston Martin Talks But Sets Record Straight On £1 Billion Offer
Responding to the rumors that Aston Martin had offered him a £1 billion contract during the off-season, four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen revealed that he had held talks with the team but only about GT3.
It was previously reported that Aston Martin had targeted the Red Bull driver for a spot in the F1 team with a staggering offer of a £1 billion contract. However, whilst speaking to the media, including F1 on SI, ahead of the F1 75 event, Verstappen confirmed that the rumors were false. He explained:
"It's a lot of money. Honestly, when I read that it was the first time that I saw something like that.
"The only contact that I had with them was about GT3 for this year.
"That's it. There's not much to say really because there isn't anything."
Clarifying what contact he had had with Aston Martin about GT3, Verstappen added:
“It’s not me personally driving, but I’m starting my own team for this year with the drivers, so, of course, some things need to be in place.”
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also closed down the speculation, stating during the same press conference:
“I know you guys [the media] have all got column inches to fill over a winter period, but a billion-pound driver, a billion dollars, it would be an eye-wateringly large amount of money.
“I think Max is very happy in the environment that he’s in. He’s grown up in the team, he has a great relationship with the team, the engineers, the technicians and everybody that he works with.
“It’s down to us to provide a competitive car and continue to give him the platform to be able to achieve the results that he has over the last almost 10 years.”
Red Bull heads into the 2025 F1 season with a new driver line-up. After a disappointing 2024 season, the team decided to part ways with Sergio Perez. The Austrian team chose to promote Liam Lawson to drive alongside Verstappen for 2025, rather than Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda.
The season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16 with pre-season testing taking place in Bahrain next week from 26-28 February.
