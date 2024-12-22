Max Verstappen Reveals Caution Over 2026 F1 Regulation Changes
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has shared his thoughts on the upcoming regulation changes set to take effect in 2026.
At a recent press conference in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen, along with fellow drivers Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg, addressed the revisions with a shared sense of caution and anticipation.
The 2026 regulations encompass a range of technical adjustments aimed at advancing the sport's competitive edge. Chief among these are alterations to the power units, including the removal of the MGU-H, which converts heat into energy, alongside an enhanced MGU-K, which will boost electrical power to nearly half of the car's total output.
These changes are designed to contribute toward the sport's sustainability goals. Additionally, the upcoming regulations aim to reduce vehicle weight by 30 kg.
Aerodynamic and safety modifications also play a big role in the anticipated car changes. The transition from the DRS to active aerodynamic systems is intended to enhance the racing experience by facilitating overtaking opportunities. Furthermore, the cars will run on fully sustainable fuel, which aligns with Formula 1's environmentally conscious objectives.
During the Abu Dhabi press conference, Max Verstappen maintained a neutral perspective on these future developments. He explained:
"I'm in the middle. I mean, time will tell. I don't know if it's going to be nice. I don't know if it's going to be bad. I just, it's impossible to say now that, you know, the outcome of it. I just wait and see until we have the real car. And then, you know, you can judge a bit better if it's positive or not."
Nico Hulkenberg echoed Verstappen's sentiments, commenting:
"Yeah, it's impossible to tell now. You know, you have to drive the car to understand it, to feel it, to really know what's going on. So just from paper, it's impossible to tell for us right now."
Franco Colapinto also explained:
"Yeah, same. There is, I think, so many things and factors still to be developed and the teams have to understand many things. So, yeah, a long time to know yet."
F1 2025 Schedule
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina