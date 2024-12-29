Max Verstappen Reveals His Red Bull Exit Statements Weren't False Threats
Max Verstappen revealed details about his early-season threats to leave Red Bull amid rumors of an internal power struggle between senior advisor Helmut Marko and team principal Christian Horner. Verstappen, who maintains a close relationship with Marko, emphasized that his ultimatum "was not a bluff" and that he would have seriously left the team if Marko’s role had been at risk.
The 2024 season marked a period when Red Bull went through internal turmoil from the start, beginning with an internal investigation into Horner for alleged inappropriate behavior by a staff member. While he was cleared of any wrongdoing, reports of his internal conflict with Marko soon made headlines. It was speculated that the team boss wanted to get rid of Marko to gain complete control over Red Bull's F1 operations. Marko was also suspected of leaking information about Horner's case. While the specifics of the dispute were not revealed, Verstappen made it clear that he would depart from the team if Marko was ousted.
This reportedly had a significant impact, as Red Bull's dominance in recent years was partly due to the Dutchman's exceptional racing skills, and his departure would have been a major blow to the team. While the conflict was eventually resolved, especially as Red Bull began facing balance issues with its RB20 F1 car, the four-time world champion made it clear that his threat was genuine.
Verstappen said it was important for him to have spoken about leaving Red Bull, knowing that it would create a huge impact within the team. However, he claimed his statements were circumstantial and that he was not one of those to leave the team solely because of ongoing troubles. Speaking to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf about the controversial time period, he said:
"Once I'm in the car, I'm only concerned with performance, luckily.
"I think I did state clearly what I thought about it. I also think it was important that I said that at the time.
"And I also meant it. It wasn't a bluff. And they know that within the team as well.
"Whether at that stage I had any doubts about my future at Red Bull? Well, the feeling was not quite 100 percent. There was a lot going on.
"But on the other hand, I also don't think that if something goes wrong, you can immediately just say: I'm leaving. That's not the way I am."