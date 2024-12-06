Max Verstappen Reveals Life-Changing News Ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 champion, shared some life-changing news ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He and his partner, Kelly Piquet, revealed they are expecting their first child together.
This joyful announcement, shared on social media, read: "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle." The couple, together since 2020, has been a part of the public eye not only due to Verstappen's racing achievements but also Piquet's connection to Formula 1 through her father, Nelson Piquet, a three-time world champion.
While personal celebrations are underway, Verstappen's professional life is no less thrilling. He recently clinched another title in Las Vegas, outperforming rival Lando Norris, further solidifying his standing as a four-time F1 champion. The 2024 season will culminate in Abu Dhabi, a circuit that has proved rewarding for Verstappen, who aims to replicate his 2023 victory. His career trajectory continues upward, supported by his contract with Red Bull Racing extending to 2028.
However, Verstappen's journey to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is tinged with contention due to a public feud with fellow driver George Russell. The rivalry intensified following an incident during the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying session where Verstappen was penalized for obstructing Russell. The incident sparked a war of words between the two, with Verstappen accusing Russell of manipulation and expressing he had "lost all respect" for him. Following this, he addressed the situation:
"I still can’t believe that someone can be like that in a stewards’ room. For me, that was so unacceptable, because I mean, we’re all racing drivers." Despite the tensions, Verstappen maintains he stands by his actions and words: "No regrets at all, because I meant everything I said. And it’s still the same."
George Russell, on the other hand, has vocally responded to Verstappen's accusations, labeling him a "bully."
"Now he has made it personal and people need to stand up to a bully like this." He criticized Verstappen's response to the confrontation.
"Whenever anything is not going his way he lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence. I wish he would be a better role model."
As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix approaches, Verstappen is poised to finish the 2024 season on a high note. The race is crucial for deciding the Constructors’ Championship, a battle between McLaren and Ferrari.