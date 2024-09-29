Max Verstappen Reveals 'Motivation' Away From F1 Amid Retirement Threats
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has revealed a surprise test away from the Formula 1 world during the break following the Singapore Grand Prix. This comes following his one-day community service penalty from the FIA for swearing during a press conference. The three-time world champion asserted that he might quit Formula 1 if the governing body continues to limit his self-expression.
Verstappen's swearing was aimed at his car, the RB20, rather than directed at any person. However, the stewards penalized him for breaching the International Sporting Code after he used profanity during the FIA's Thursday press conference at the Marina Bay race weekend.
In a show of protest, he opted to provide only brief answers during the post-qualifying session and instead organized an unexpected media gathering in the paddock. He later indicated that the controversy, arising from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's attempts to curb swearing in Formula 1, might lead to an earlier retirement if he continued to face restrictions on his self-expression. After the Singapore Grand Prix, the Dutchman expressed his views to the media:
"For sure. Yeah. I mean, these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well.
"When you can't be yourself, you have to deal with these kinds of silly things... I think now, I'm at a stage of my career that I don't want to be dealing with this all the time. It's really tiring.
"Of course it's great to have success and win races, but once you have accomplished all that, winning championships and races, then you want to just have a good time as well.
"Everyone is pushing to the limit. Everyone in this battle, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these kind of silly things: for me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that's for sure."
It has been a week since the race in Singapore, but instead of going on a holiday for the month-long break until the United States Grand Prix on October 18, the Red Bull driver tested another car for the future. Speaking to Viaplay, as quoted by GPFans.net, he said:
"The first week I still have a few little things I have to do, but after that the fun stuff will come."
Confirming it wasn't related to Formula 1, he added:
"Not being involved with Formula 1.
"Look, of course I do a bit of that in the background with my engineers, but I'm not very involved with the Formula 1 car myself. I'm still going to test with GT3 cars to plan for next year, though, so that's going to be a lot of fun after my birthday. That still motivates me."
Throughout the 2023 season, Verstappen expressed his ambition to establish his own GT3 racing team by 2025, a venture aimed at supporting racing initiatives for talented individuals close to him. Although his contract with Red Bull extends until 2028, he has voiced skepticism about remaining in Formula 1 for that duration. Speaking on the matter, Verstappen revealed last year:
“If I had to speculate and guess, I think he will run till the end of this formula, to the end of 2025. I don’t think the 8th World title will be a thing. Winning the title was all targeted. I don’t believe he will go till the end of his contract. It’s too long."