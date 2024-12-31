Max Verstappen Reveals Red Bull's 2025 Direction As He Brands 2026 Regulations 'Unclear'
Max Verstappen has revealed that Red Bull will be focusing on its 2025 challenger, the RB21, for now, since the regulations for the 2026 car are unclear. While many Formula 1 teams will prioritize the development of their next-generation cars, treating the 2025 model as a refined version of the 2024 car, Red Bull plans to continue extensive work on the 2025 car. This approach aims to maximize its competitive edge in the final year of an era it has largely dominated.
The ground-effect era, which began in 2022, has largely been defined by Red Bull's dominance, securing both championships in consecutive years. However, in 2024, a balance issue with the RB20 and a resurgence from rivals like McLaren and Ferrari saw Red Bull slip to third in the Constructors' Championship. Despite this, Verstappen managed to win his fourth championship amid a strong threat from Lando Norris.
While the 2025 season could offer fans an exciting racing spectacle considering the consistency in the regulations, 2026 marks the year when Formula 1 enters into a new era of regulations where the cars will be entirely different not only in terms of their weight and dimensions but even in terms of the way they're powered. The new-gen car will be powered by an equal ratio of internal combustion and electric power, prompting teams to fully focus on its development once they are allowed to begin work on it from January 1, 2025.
Aston Martin, which is still grappling with the complexities of the ground effect era, is eager to begin work on the 2026 car anticipating a grid reset, as opposed to the 2025 car, which the team sees limited potential for significant gains. Williams Racing also has a similar story, having signed Ferrari's Carlos Sainz based on ambitious plans for 2026 and beyond. While the team aims to introduce upgrades to the car in 2025, its primary focus remains on preparing for the 2026 season.
However, with the regulations for the 2026 car still being finalized, Red Bull plans to fully commit to the RB21, and develop its 2026 car as the rules become more clear. Speaking to RacingNews365, the Dutchman said:
"In the background is 2026, and the rules are not even still fully clear, they kept changing a bit so you cannot fully commit to 2026 anyway, you still have to look at 2025.
"You cannot just say we will forget about next year and go all in on 2026 because you don't know what is happening in 2026 with bits still changing on the car.
"2025 is still a very important year and we want to do well."