Max Verstappen's Alleged Aston Martin Offer Is a 'Record That Will Never Be Broken Again'
Max Verstappen, currently contracted with Red Bull Racing through to 2028, has been rumored to have received a substantial offer from Aston Martin. The reported bid, valued at a record-breaking £1 billion, suggests Aston Martin is serious about securing Verstappen's driving talents.
These claims have been openly denied by Aston Martin, but they have confirmed their interest in pursuing top talent, including reigning champion. Despite the denial, the whispers of Aston Martin's ambition raise questions about how they plan to become a dominant force in Formula 1 in the coming years, particularly with the substantial regulation changes arriving in 2026.
Verstappen, who climbed aboard Red Bull in 2016 as the youngest driver in F1 history, has become a dominant presence on the grid. Having clinched four consecutive World Championship titles between 2021 and 2024, Verstappen's latest success with 19 wins out of 22 races in 2023 proves his incredible talent.
Remaining with Red Bull until 2028 under a lucrative five-year extension deal, Verstappen has always made it clear that his loyalty rests with teams that can promise competitive cars capable of winning titles. As part of this deal, it's speculated that a buy-out clause exists, allowing Verstappen to explore other opportunities if the Milton Keynes squad fails to provide a car capable of keeping him at the front of the pack.
In an effort to bolster their own chances, Aston Martin has tapped industry luminaries like Adrian Newey, known for designing a number of championship-winning cars, to steer their technical direction.
Newey’s addition as managing technical partner at Aston Martin in 2025 is viewed as a move to not only improve their development, especially ahead of 2026, but possibly attract drivers like Verstappen who have achieved great success driving Newey-designed cars.
Substantial investments in Aston Martin’s infrastructure, including a high-tech campus in Silverstone with a state-of-the-art wind tunnel, underline their commitment to build ahead of the anticipated 2026 regulatory changes. These changes in formulas around power units and aerodynamics represent a unique chance for Aston Martin to increase its market competitiveness and strive for the championship title.
Industry insiders have weighed in on the situation, including Guenther Steiner, the former team principal of Haas F1 Team. Steiner predicts that Verstappen should be patient until the new regulations are implemented in 2026, which could open up new opportunities. He also has skepticism regarding the rumored value of Aston Martin's offer, describing it as unlikely and adding that, while Aston Martin does have deep pockets, such a figure is unprecedented in Formula 1 history.
Guenther Steiner told GPBlog: “Just wait [out] 26.”
Steiner also mentioned he was unaware of the specific terms within Verstappen’s contract that would allow for an exit before its conclusion.
“I don’t know Max’s contract, what is in there, how he can get out, but I assume that he’s got the performance clause for the team there."
He continued: "If the team is not good, he can leave after 26′ because that’s the key. If the car is good in 26, it would be good for another three or four years.
“If you start on a new regulation, the new concept, the car, it takes you quite a while to get out of it.”
Similarly, critical of the notion of a £1 billion offer being authentic, Steiner is speculative nature of such numbers.
“The billion? It’s a little bit putting it high because, that would set the record, which will never be broken again.”
He added, “That’s a bit fictional, but I’m sure Aston Martin will pay a good amount of money for him.
“It’s like maybe 2027, but again, there is no guarantee for Max that Aston Martin will be good.”
Aston Martin's existing driver lineup presents another challenge. With Fernando Alonso contracted through 2026 and Lance Stroll—whose father owns the team—also on the team, the prospect of reshuffling drivers becomes complex.
However, it is no secret that both Mercedes and Aston Martin have been carefully monitoring Verstappen’s trajectory and performance as they assess whether there could be room for him, dependent on each team's own competitiveness in the wake of 2026.
